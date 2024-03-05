Jeff Bezos has overtaken Elon Musk for richest man in the world after Tesla tanks

FILE - In this Thursday, May 9, 2019, file photo, Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Texas technology transplant, Elon Musk, has just been dethroned by Jeff Bezos for the title of richest man alive according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bezos, a familiar face on the list – and another entrepreneur interested in the Lone Star State, took back the title after Amazon’s stock saw an uptick in recent quarters.

Though Bezos no longer runs Amazon, the company’s increasing stock price was enough to balloon his net worth to $200 billion according to Bloomberg. This increase helped squeeze Bezos past Musk whose net worth was reported to be $198 billion.

Though neither men are strangers to the title, the change at the top of the list could largely be explained by an Austin EV powerhouse — Tesla.

Tesla’s stumbling stock means declining worth for Musk

Musk epitomizes the term serial entrepreneur, however, a stalwart for his portfolio is Austin’s Tesla. The company has been one of his most reliable investments but in recent months stock for the EV giant has dropped by 25 percent.

This translated into a $30 billion backslide for Musk’s worth, according to Bloomberg, as he is also dealing with a legal fight that is keeping the Tesla board from compensating him.

Why is Elon Musk so rich?

Though he is a divisive figure, Musk is a talented entrepreneur and investor and beyond Tesla he is invested in, or has started, companies like Space X, the Boring Company, Neuralink and is of course the recent owner of X, or Twitter as it was formerly known.

All of these companies also have a presence in Texas, or Austin specifically, as Musk's interest has grown in the state.

Musk also famously invested in PayPal and was a figurehead in the creation of OpenAI. The artificial intelligence company has set the world in flux after its release of ChatGPT.

Why is Jeff Bezos so Rich?

Bezos is known for pioneering a risky business model that helped Amazon move beyond books and into the larger e-commerce space. After operating in the negative for years the company was then able to leverage its brand recognition into profitably and is now one of the most successful and powerful companies on Earth.

Beyond Amazon, Bezos is a key investor in Airbnb, Uber, EVERFI and Nextdoor. Bezos has also shifted his professional focus from Amazon to Blue Origin, which is an aerospace engineering company that mirrors Musk's SpaceX.

Who are the top 10 richest people in the world?

The complete top 10 richest people on earth, according to Bloomberg, was as follows:

Jeff Bezos - $200B Elon Musk - $198B Bernard Arnault - $197B Mark Zuckerberg - $179B Bill Gates - $150B Steve Ballmer - $143B Warren Buffett - $133B Larry Ellison - $129B Larry Page - $122B Sergey Brin- $116B

