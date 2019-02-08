Jeff Bezos Publishes Shocking Blackmail Letter National Enquirer Publisher Allegedly Sent Him Over ‘Pecker’ Pics

Jeff Bezos blasted the National Enquirer, and its owner, David Pecker, in a shocking Medium post Thursday for attempting to blackmail the Amazon CEO and founder with a threat to publish his “d*ck pick [sic]” and nine other salacious photos obtained by the Enquirer.
Here’s the full text of the extortion email Jeff Bezos says his office received from Dylan Howard, the Editor in Chief of the National Enquirer:
From: Howard, Dylan [dhoward@amilink.com] (Chief Content Officer, AMI)
Sent: Tuesday, February 5, 2019 3:33 PM
To: Martin Singer (litigation counsel for Mr. de Becker)
Subject:. Jeff Bezos & Ms. Lauren Sanchez Photos
CONFIDENTIAL & NOT FOR DISTRIBIUTION
