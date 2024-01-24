Jeff Bezos Says AI Is 'More Likely To Save Us Than Destroy Us' As Amazon Launches AI Bot Built To Extract Your Business Details

In a recent interview, Amazon.com, Inc. Founder Jeff Bezos engaged in a thoughtful conversation with Russian computer scientist Lex Fridman, sharing intriguing personal insights into artificial intelligence (AI). Bezos referred to generative AI tools such as ChatGPT as “not inventions, they’re discoveries ... we’re constantly getting surprised by their capabilities.”

"These powerful tools are much more likely to help us and save us even than they are to unbalance, hurt us, and destroy us," he said.

In a significant move within the AI landscape, the tech giant introduced Amazon Q in November, signaling a substantial leap in revolutionizing business support. Operating under the Amazon Web Services (AWS) umbrella, Amazon Q aims to augment tasks, expedite decision-making processes and stimulate creativity by providing prompt and pertinent information and advice to employees.

Don't Miss:

This startup is accepting investors for as little as 25 cents – what’s the catch?

Here is where your most successful angel investment may be hidden.

One of the key differentiators between Q and its competitors is its business-centered focus and integration with top business-to-business (B2B) companies. According to AWS CEO Adam Selipsky, Amazon Q can be seamlessly integrated with software such as Salesforce, Microsoft 365, Google, Slack and 40 more companies. It can extract and understand "the concepts, product names, organization structure ... all the details that make up your business."

Amazon has been trying hard to get into the artificial intelligence space alongside other tech giants. Last year, Amazon invested up to $4 billion in AI startup Anthropic, founded by former OpenAI employees. Anthropic also raised $2 billion from Google parent Alphabet, Inc.

The launch of Amazon Q has not gone unnoticed in the market. It's reflected in Amazon's stock price, which has increased by 5.58% since Nov. 28.

Despite Amazon entering the AI space later than its competitors, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard, and having more time to create and build its AI models, Amazon's Q has encountered challenges.

Story continues

Trending: How to achieve your boldest financial goals in 2024? These investors have the latest tips.

At the time of its launch, Amazon commented, “AWS never uses customers' content from Amazon Q to train the underlying models, ensuring the security and privacy of company information,” but recent user reports suggest a different narrative. Instances of Amazon Q allegedly hallucinating and leaking private information have surfaced, prompting concerns and casting doubts on the platform’s security measures.

Bezos, however, remains optimistic about the impact of AI, expressing his belief that these powerful tools are more likely to assist and benefit humanity than to pose a threat. He emphasizes their potential to save and uplift us rather than unbalance or harm us. Putting it into perspective, Bezos said, "You know, the telescope was an invention, but looking through it at Jupiter knowing that it had moons was a discovery."

While the platform has garnered attention for its integration capabilities and potential to revolutionize interactions with various software, the reported concerns about security and privacy raise important questions about its reliability. Bezos’s optimism about the positive impact of AI on humanity contrasts with the challenges Amazon Q faces, highlighting the ongoing complexities in the development and deployment of advanced AI technologies. As the tech giant navigates these challenges, the future trajectory of Amazon Q and its role in shaping the AI landscape remains a subject of keen interest and scrutiny.

Read Next:

Hedge funds intend to snatch all pre-IPO shares of future AI unicorns before you can. But there is one venture product investing on your behalf .

Funders on this alternative asset platform are earning more than 14% annualized consignment profit funding Pro consignment opportunities.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Jeff Bezos Says AI Is 'More Likely To Save Us Than Destroy Us' As Amazon Launches AI Bot Built To Extract Your Business Details originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.