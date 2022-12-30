U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

Jeff Bezos has called work-life balance a 'debilitating phrase,' and says work and life are actually a circle

1
Britney Nguyen
·2 min read
Jeff Bezos has called work-life balance a 'debilitating phrase,' and says work and life are actually a circle
Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos prefers to think of work and life as a circle, not something to balance.Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

  • In 2018, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos called "work-life balance" a "debilitating phrase."

  • The billionaire and former Amazon CEO taught employees that work and life are a circle.

  • Bezos said the reality is if he is happy at home, he has "tremendous energy" in the office.

Jeff Bezos doesn't like the phrase "work-life balance," and has said in the past that work and life are actually a circle.

The Amazon founder said in 2018, at an event hosted by Insider's parent company, that he tries to teach young and senior employees about "work-life harmony," and that it's not a balance.

"I get asked about work-life balance all the time," Bezos told Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner. "And my view is, that's a debilitating phrase because it implies there's a strict trade-off."

He said the reality is, if he's happy at home, he has "tremendous energy," when he goes into the office. And if he's happy at work, Bezos said he comes home with the same energy.

"It actually is a circle," Bezos said. "It's not a balance."

Bezos' so-called work-life circle has changed since he made the remarks. The billionaire stepped down from his role as CEO of the e-commerce giant in July 2021. Bezos was replaced by Andy Jassy, his former AWS chief, and Bezos directed his focus to other endeavors, like space exploration with his company Blue Origin, and philanthropy.

Bezos, who is currently the sixth-richest person in the world, has taken a nontraditional approach to work: He has said he made time for breakfast every morning with his family, doesn't set his alarm before going to bed, schedules surprisingly few meetings, and set aside a few minutes every day to wash his own dishes.

Read — and watch — the full interview with Bezos here.

Katie Canales and Zoë Bernard previously contributed to this article.

Read the original article on Business Insider

