Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer threatened to reveal his nude photos

In personal blog post, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos claimed the National Enquirer is threatening to publish his "intimate photos."
Bezos is revealing the details rather than "capitulate to extortion and blackmail," and said the publication believes the photos are newsworthy because it's "necessary to show Amazon shareholders that my business judgment is terrible."
SEE ALSO: Jeff Bezos slammed by 85 groups for selling facial-recognition tech to the feds
He published an email from Dylan Howard, American Media Inc's chief content officer, who detailed what images they had of Bezos and news anchor Lauren Sanchez. Read more...
More about Amazon, Jeff Bezos, National Enquirer, Tech, and Big Tech Companies