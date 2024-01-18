Jeff Bezos Says You Can Never Be Proud Of Being Handsome, Beautiful, Smart Or Tall Because Those Are 'Gifts' — You Didn't Do Anything: 'You Can Only Be Proud Of Your Choices Because Those Are The Things That You Are Acting On'

Amazon.com Inc. Founder Jeff Bezos delved into the significance of adventure in life and business during an interview with his younger brother Mark Bezos during the Summit Series in Los Angeles in 2017. The conversation shed light on Bezos’s philosophy of life, his approach to decision-making and his views on innovation.

Bezos emphasized that adventure is more than a distraction; it’s a deliberate choice that shapes a person's life story.

“Adventure is a shorthand way of thinking about that," he said. "You can choose a life of ease and comfort, or you can choose a life of service and adventure.”

This perspective reflects his belief in selecting paths that are challenging yet rewarding rather than opting for convenience or comfort.

The second-richest man in the world discussed the importance of choices over "gifts," highlighting that while everyone possesses innate abilities or gifts, true pride comes from the choices one makes.

“You can never be proud of your gifts because they’re gifts, they were given to you," he said. "You might be, you know, tall or you might be really good at math, or you might be extremely beautiful or handsome. There are many gifts, and you can only be proud really of your choices because those are the things that you are acting on.”

Bezos also spoke about maintaining a childlike sense of wonder and the importance of exposing yourself to new experiences. This approach is crucial in personal life and in business, especially when it comes to invention and innovation.

He pointed out the paradox that inventors face: the need to be domain experts while simultaneously maintaining a beginner’s mind.

“Inventors have this paradoxical ability to have that 10,000 hours of practice and be a real domain expert and have that beginner’s mind,” Bezos said.

This balance allows for a fresh perspective on familiar knowledge, which is essential for creativity and innovation.

Bezos's advice extends to his philosophy at Amazon, where he constantly reminds his team that it’s still Day One. This mantra signifies the importance of maintaining a startup mentality, staying nimble, curious and ready to explore new possibilities, irrespective of the company’s size or success. He believes in nurturing a culture of learning and innovation, where keeping a beginner’s mind is as important as accumulating expertise.

His insights provide valuable lessons for people interested in entrepreneurship, investing or leading a more fulfilling life. Bezos's perspective encourages individuals to seek adventure and service, embrace lifelong learning and balance expertise with a fresh outlook. This approach can be beneficial for investors, especially those exploring startup investments where understanding the market, maintaining openness to new ideas and staying adaptable are crucial for success.

