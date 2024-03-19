Jeff Bezos Says, 'If You Swing For The Fences, You're Going To Strike Out A Lot, But You're Also Going To Hit Some Home Runs'

Jeff Bezos, the innovative force behind Amazon.com Inc., has never been one to think small or play it safe. In his 2016 shareholder letter, he used a relatable metaphor that captures the essence of success in investing: “We all know that if you swing for the fences, you're going to strike out a lot, but you're also going to hit some home runs.”

Striking Out Is Part Of The Game: The Price Of Growth

Taking big swings in your portfolio, whether it’s investing in a high-growth stock or pursuing an alternative asset class like real estate, comes with a high chance of encountering short-term volatility or temporary losses. Just like a baseball player can’t guarantee a hit every time at bat, setbacks are inevitable on the path to building long-term wealth.

History is filled with examples of now-established companies that experienced significant dips in their stock price early on — even giants like Apple Inc. and Amazon faced periods of doubt. These setbacks shouldn’t deter you from a well-researched, calculated investment strategy.

The Power Of Home Runs: Beyond Traditional Investments

The beauty of Bezos’s analogy lies in the concept of a long-tailed distribution of returns. Unlike traditional investments that offer predictable, albeit smaller, returns, the potential rewards for taking calculated risks in your portfolio can be much greater. A single successful investment, fueled by thorough research and a long-term perspective, can significantly outperform the market and propel your overall portfolio growth. Think of Warren Buffett, who built his fortune by identifying undervalued companies with long-term potential, even when they faced initial skepticism.

Home Runs In Your Portfolio: Stepping Up To The Plate

The swing-for-the-fences philosophy extends beyond the realm of startups and scientific breakthroughs. It applies to anyone seeking to build wealth and achieve financial security. Imagine a young investor who, after careful research, decides to allocate a portion of their portfolio to a promising new technology company. Or perhaps a seasoned investor diversifies into a real estate investment trust (REIT) to tap into a different asset class. These courageous steps, even if they don’t result in immediate gains, are the “swings” that pave the way for future financial success.

Beyond The Baseball Diamond: Embracing The Calculated Swing

Bezos’s quote encourages investors to move beyond a risk-averse investment mindset. Here are some actionable steps to incorporate a swing-for-the-fences approach into your portfolio:

Identify high-potential opportunities: Research and analyze potential investments with significant long-term growth prospects, even if they are less established or in new industries.

Prepare for the strikeouts: Conduct thorough due diligence, understand the risks involved, and diversify your portfolio to mitigate those risks. This doesn’t guarantee success, but it increases your chances of positive outcomes.

Learn from every market cycle: View market downturns and setbacks as valuable lessons. Analyze what went wrong with your investment strategy, adjust your approach if needed and maintain a long-term perspective.

Focus on the long game: Don’t get discouraged by short-term market fluctuations. Remember, even the most successful investors faced periods of volatility. Keep your eyes on the long-term potential returns and maintain a disciplined investment strategy.

By embracing calculated risks and swinging for the fences in your portfolio, you increase your chances of achieving significant financial growth. Remember, even if you encounter some setbacks, the potential for a home run — whether it’s achieving your retirement goals early or building a diversified portfolio for long-term security — can be truly transformative.

It’s important to remember that building a strong financial future often requires a personalized strategy. Consider consulting with a qualified financial adviser. They can help you assess your risk tolerance, develop a diversified portfolio aligned with your goals and guide you through various investment options.

*This information is not financial advice, and personalized guidance from a financial adviser is recommended for making well-informed decisions.

Jeannine Mancini has written about personal finance and investment for the past 13 years in a variety of publications including Zacks, The Nest and eHow. She is not a licensed financial adviser, and the content herein is for information purposes only and is not, and does not constitute or intend to constitute, investment advice or any investment service. While Mancini believes the information contained herein is reliable and derived from reliable sources, there is no representation, warranty or undertaking, stated or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information.

