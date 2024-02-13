Jeff Bezos Unloads $2.1 Billion of Shares in Second Amazon Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos unloaded another 12 million Amazon.com Inc. shares, bringing his total stock sold since last Wednesday to more than $4 billion.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The sales took place on Friday and Monday and netted $2.08 billion, according to a filing. He disposed of another 12 million shares last week.

Amazon disclosed on Feb. 2 that Bezos plans to sell as many as 50 million shares of Amazon over the next 12 months. After this round he’s almost halfway there.

The Amazon co-founder announced he’s moving to Miami from the Seattle area, which means Washington state could miss out on a tax windfall from any potential share sale. Washington recently introduced a capital-gains tax, while Florida doesn’t have one.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.