Jeff Bezos's ex-housekeeper is suing the tech billionaire, claiming she was racially discriminated against and forced to work in unsanitary conditions

Jeff Bezos's ex-housekeeper is suing him over claims she was made to work in unsanitary conditions.

Mercedes Wedaa also accused the Amazon founder of racial discrimination and wrongful termination.

A lawyer for Bezos said they had investigated the claims and they lacked merit.

Jeff Bezos's ex-housekeeper, Mercedes Wedaa, is suing the tech billionaire, claiming she experienced racial bias and was made to work long hours in unsanitary conditions.

Wedaa, who began working for Bezos in September 2019, accused the Amazon founder of discriminating against her because of her race, exposing her to unsafe and unsanitary work conditions, and wrongfully terminating her, according to court documents filed in a Seattle state court.

Wedaa claimed in the complaint that she worked 10, 12, or sometimes 14-hour days without legally required breaks.

Harry Korrell, an attorney who represents Bezos told Insider: "We have investigated the claims, and they lack merit. Ms. Wedaa made over six figures annually and was the lead housekeeper."

He added: "She was responsible for her own break and meal times, and there were several bathrooms and breakrooms available to her and other staff. The evidence will show that Ms. Wedaa was terminated for performance reasons. She initially demanded over $9M, and when the company refused, she decided to file this suit."

The complaint claims that Bezos's housekeeping staff were not provided with a suitable place to eat and had to climb out of a window to access a bathroom.

According to the lawsuit, because there was no "readily accessible bathroom," Wedaa and other housekeepers spent large parts of their day unable to use the toilet. The lawsuit alleges that the housekeepers frequently developed urinary tract infections because of this.

Representatives for Wedaa did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

