Jeff Bezos's Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott Gives $4 Million Grant To Non-Profit Helping Find Employment for West Philadelphians

Mackenzie Scott donated $4 million to West Philadelphia Skills Initiative as part of her pledge to give to nonprofit organizations through Yield Giving.

Scott’s pledge to donate the majority of her wealth to charitable causes has been steadfast since she signed a Giving Pledge in 2019. With a net worth of $36.3 billion, her philanthropic endeavors have already made a profound impact on numerous organizations and communities.

Along with having open calls for donations last year where she received over 6,000 applications from non-profits, Scott also secretly finds and contacts organizations with a strong track.

One organization is the West Philadelphia Skills Initiative, which helps job seekers find careers and employers locate top talent. Scott donated $4 million in unrestricted funds to the organization.

"They're not asking us to do anything different. They're saying you're doing a really good job. Keep going, we trust you," said Cait Garozzo, executive director of the University City District's West Philadelphia Skills Initiative. "And that means a lot. It allows us to experiment and innovate to leverage the investment funds that we already have to grow in a way that feels authentic."

Scott’s gesture to the West Philadelphia Skills Initiative is just one of many contributions she has made to charitable causes. Since 2019, she has donated over $16 billion to nearly 2,000 organizations, with $2 billion donated just last year.

Among her contributions are the Co-Impact Gender Fund, GiveDirectly’s Project 100+, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the California Community Foundation’s housing initiatives, where she contributed a combined total of $235 million.

As Scott continues to leverage her wealth for the greater good, her philanthropic efforts serve as a beacon of hope for those striving to build a more inclusive and equitable world.

Jeff Bezos's Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott Gives $4 Million Grant To Non-Profit Helping Find Employment for West Philadelphians

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.