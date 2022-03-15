U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,242.96
    +69.85 (+1.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,420.45
    +475.21 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,851.14
    +269.92 (+2.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,952.83
    +11.11 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.05
    -5.96 (-5.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.00
    -33.80 (-1.72%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    -0.18 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0963
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1190
    -0.0210 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3053
    +0.0049 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2260
    +0.0440 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,176.14
    +169.43 (+0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    877.86
    +10.59 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.24
    -34.23 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Jeff Buchheister of Cetera Financial Group Named "CFO of the Year 2022 Finalist" by San Diego Business Journal

·3 min read

Cetera experienced significant financial growth in 2021: assets under administration grew to $350B and EBITDA was up 24% year over year

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that its Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Buchheister has been named a 2022 CFO of the Year finalist by the San Diego Business Journal. Each year, the San Diego Business Journal honors CFOs in the San Diego area who demonstrate resiliency, strategic vision and above all, compelling financial growth.

Cetera Financial Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cetera Financial Group)
Cetera Financial Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cetera Financial Group)

"Businesses in San Diego faced unprecedented challenges in 2021, and despite those headwinds, Cetera grew exponentially," Buchheister said. "Our financial team worked tirelessly to deliver exceptional results heading into 2022, and countless individuals at Cetera committed significant time, energy and resources to propel us to where we are today. Most importantly, we navigated a challenging backdrop of a global pandemic and mercurial markets, while continuing to serve our valued advisor community in meaningful ways, so that they were empowered to keep their own clients' financial health top-of-mind. Giving back to the San Diego community means a great deal to us at Cetera. I am honored to live here, work here and to be recognized in this way by the San Diego Business Journal."

Buchheister displayed his leadership agility through a combination of offensive and defensive strategies. Offensively, he spearheaded three major acquisitions in 2021 that helped add $100 billion to Cetera's assets under administration, which recently eclipsed $350 billion. His efforts grew Cetera's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) – a measure of a company's overall financial performance – by 24% year over year. Defensively, he prioritized Cetera's most valuable assets – the company's nearly 2,000 employees and their families, and Cetera's financial professionals across the country. His team developed and implemented a "Resiliency Pack" – a comprehensive suite of services, tools and resources designed to help financial professionals navigate market disruption and pandemic-related challenges.

Buchheister is a California native and has lived in the San Diego area since 2003. He and his wife are the parents of four children (two sets of twins). He is a supporting parent of St. Vincent de Paul Parish where his children attend school, and he contributes to the Wounded Warrior Project, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans and active-duty service members. He has helped Cetera's financial professional communities raise more than $100 million for Caring Cetera, a nonprofit that provides support for communities and individuals in need. He is a graduate of University of California, Riverside and completed a leadership development course at Harvard Business School.

About Cetera Financial Group®
Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees approximately $353 billion in assets under administration and $122 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2021.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101
Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeff-buchheister-of-cetera-financial-group-named-cfo-of-the-year-2022-finalist-by-san-diego-business-journal-301502396.html

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group

Recommended Stories

  • AMC acquires stake in gold and silver mining company

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi reports that AMC has acquired stake in gold and silver mining company Hycroft.&nbsp;

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Deep Pullbacks are Not a Novelty for QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Investors

    Between the 5g rollout and the semiconductor melt-up, there were plenty of reasons why QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock did so well in the last 2 years. Yet, with the shrinking globalization and growing political turbulence around the world, the optimism for the sector seems to be on the decline.

  • RLX Technology Inc. Just Recorded A 13% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

    Shareholders in RLX Technology Inc. ( NYSE:RLX ) had a terrible week, as shares crashed 49% to US$1.22 in the week...

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • GameStop stock pops ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses GameStop stock's surge ahead of the company's upcoming quarterly earnings report.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • Why GameStop Stock Cratered by 16% Today

    On Monday, three days before GameStop (NYSE: GME) is scheduled to unveil its latest set of quarterly results, a rather bearish research note on the company prompted investors to sell out of the company. On Monday, Pachter wrote a client note reiterating his underweight (read: sell) recommendation on GameStop stock at a price target of $45 per share (the company currently trades at just over $78). In his view, it could see "modest" revenue growth this year and even has a shot at landing in the black on the bottom line.

  • ‘My younger classmates got great jobs. I got a bankruptcy.’ I graduated college at 40, but I’m jobless and have defaulted on my student loans. How can I deal with this debt?

    As of late, I qualified for $0 payment through income-based repayment. Answer: First of all, let’s look at what you’re doing right, which is getting on an income-driven repayment plan. When you have a spotty repayment history that includes defaults, forbearances, consolidation and multiple repayment plans, your best option is to find a plan that will adjust to your life circumstances, says Anna Helhoski, student loan expert at NerdWallet.

  • Tesla Raises Prices Across Lineup; Cheapest Model Is $46,990

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. raised prices on all its vehicles after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said costs were increasing at the companies he runs.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortPutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullThe cheapes

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, and three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • Warren Buffett’s latest purchase gives Berkshire Hathaway more than 118 million shares of Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down billionaire investor Warren Buffett's latest Oxy stock purchases, and how Chevron shares have been downgraded.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Dropped 7.5%

    Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) stock crashed on Monday morning after its rival in space tourism, Blue Origin, announced its latest "get" of a high-profile passenger that it will fly to space. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, Virgin Galactic stock is down 7.5%. Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter to astronaut Alan Shepard, who was America's first astronaut in space -- and the guy Blue Origin named its rocket after!