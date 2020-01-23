Jeff Clavier, Sarah Guo, Ali Partovi, and Caryn Marooney to speak at Early Stage SF

Early Stage SF is sneaking up on us and there is plenty to be excited about. The one-day event, which brings together a wide variety of startup experts to host breakout sessions, is going down on April 28 and we have a handful of speakers to announce.

So without any further ado:

We're thrilled to announce that Jeff Clavier, Sarah Guo, Caryn Marooney, and Ali Partovi will be joining us at the event.

Jeff Clavier is Managing Partner and founder at Uncork Capital, with portfolio companies that include Eventbrite, Sendgrid, Fitbit, Vungle, and Mint.com. His current investments include Vidyard, Postmates, Molekule, Shippo and Front.

Seed Funding Tips and Tricks - Jeff Clavier

There are now a thousand micro-VCs entrepreneurs can raise capital from, creating confusing market dynamics. Learn tips and tricks on fund raising from Uncork Capital’s Managing Partner, Jeff Clavier.

Sarah Guo joined Greylock Partners in 2013 and led the firm's investments in Cleo, Demisto, Sqreen, and Utmost, and sits on the boards of several startups. Before Greylock, she was at Goldman Sachs where she invested at the growth level in companies like Dropbox, and advised pre-IPO tech companies and public tech companies alike, including Workday (the former) and Netflix, Zynga and Nvidia (the latter).

SaaS Fundraising and Growth - Sarah Guo

Sarah Guo, Partner at Greylock is an early stage investor in enterprise software, with over half a dozen investments made across cyber security, AI, HR and health. She'll give a rundown on why strong storytelling, a focus on solving a single problem well, and a thesis on defensibility are all essential in a pitch, and why making seed and series A investments often comes down to betting on the founding team.

Ali Partovi runs Neo, a mentorship community and VC fund that brings together tech veterans with diverse startup leaders. Partovi has backed the likes of Airbnb, Dropbox, Facebook and Uber, and also founded Code.org. Partovi also has experience as an entrepreneur, selling his first startup LinkExchange all the way back in 1998.

Hiring Your First 5 Engineers - Ali Partovi

The first few employees determine a startup's trajectory. Learn the dos and don'ts of hiring your early engineers.

Caryn Marooney is a partner at Coatue Management, sitting on the boards of ZenDesk and Elastic, with an advisory role at Airtable. Before Coatue, Caryn oversaw communications for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus for eight years. Marooney is also a cofounder of the OutCast Agency, where she worked with companies across a wide spectrum of industries and sizes, including Salesforce, Amazon, Netflix and VMWare.

Why Should Anyone Care? (Making Your Brand Stand Out) - Caryn Marooney

Startups often struggle to create a narrative that stands out. As a General Partner at Coatue, former head of Comms at Facebook, and co-founder of the OutCast Agency, Caryn Marooney has seen it all. Come learn the brand and messaging framework that can help your company stand out (while staying true to yourself.)

There will be about 50+ breakout sessions at the show, and attendees will have an opportunity to attend at least seven. The sessions will cover all the core topics confronting early-stage founders — up through Series A — as they build a company, from raising capital to building a team to growth. Each breakout session will be led by notables in the startup world on par with the folks we’ve announced today.

Don’t worry about missing a breakout session, because transcripts from each will be available to show attendees. And most of the folks leading the breakout sessions have agreed to hang at the show for at least half the day and participate in CrunchMatch, TechCrunch’s great app to connect founders and investors based on shared interests.

Here’s the fine print. Each of the 50+ breakout sessions is limited to around 100 attendees. We expect a lot more attendees, of course, so signups for each session are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Buy your ticket today and you can sign up for the breakouts we are announcing today. Pass holders will also receive 24-hour advance notice before we announce the next batch. (And yes, you can “drop” a breakout session in favor of a new one, in the event there is a schedule conflict.)

