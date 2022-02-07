U.S. markets closed

Jeff Lerner, Founder of ENTRE Institute, Accepted into Forbes Business Council

·2 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Forbes Business Council is an invitation-only community for successful business owners and leaders</span>

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Lerner, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer (CVO) of ENTRE, the leading online platform for entrepreneurs, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Jeff Lerner, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of ENTRE
Jeff Lerner, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of ENTRE

Lerner was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance includes a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Jeff Lerner into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Lerner has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Lerner will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Lerner will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"As a serial entrepreneur who is now taking all of my knowledge and experience to help others succeed through the ENTRE platform, I am thrilled to be able to expand upon that further as a member of Forbes' prestigious Business Council," said Jeff Lerner, Founder and CVO of ENTRE Institute.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS:
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit www.forbescouncils.com.

For more information on ENTRE Institute or to begin a course, visit www.entreinstitute.com. To stay up to date on the latest courses and offerings from ENTRE Institute, connect with them on Facebook (www.facebook.com/EntreInstitute) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/entreinstitute).

The ENTRE Institute Logo (PRNewsfoto/ENTRE Institute)
The ENTRE Institute Logo (PRNewsfoto/ENTRE Institute)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeff-lerner-founder-of-entre-institute-accepted-into-forbes-business-council-301476947.html

SOURCE ENTRE Institute

