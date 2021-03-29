U.S. markets close in 1 hour 57 minutes

Jeff Mochal Joins MGM Resorts International as Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications

·3 min read
Ayesha Molino Elevated to Senior Vice President of Public Affairs

LAS VEGAS, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International today announced that Jeff Mochal has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications. Mochal will oversee the company's corporate communications and strategic positioning, leading issues management strategy and proactive media relations, internal communications and social impact and sustainability messaging strategies for issues affecting MGM Resorts on a global scale.

MGM Resorts International (PRNewsfoto/MGM Resorts International)
MGM Resorts International (PRNewsfoto/MGM Resorts International)

With decades of experience in corporate communications, Mochal joins MGM Resorts from LPL Financial, where, as Senior Vice President for Marketing and Communication, he led public and media relations, employee and advisor communication, corporate social responsibility, research marketing, new store sales marketing, and crisis and issues management.

Mochal will be based in Las Vegas and report to Ayesha Molino, who has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Public Affairs. In this role, Molino will manage the MGM Resorts' overall public affairs strategy and oversee the company's corporate communications and government affairs programs. Molino will continue to report to Executive Vice President and General Counsel John McManus.

"Jeff is joining the company at a crucial time. His skills and expertise will be invaluable as our industry recovers from the pandemic and MGM Resorts seizes on rapidly growing opportunities in mobile gaming and executes on its goal to become the premier global omni-channel gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company," said Molino. "Jeff's strong background and years of experience defining a corporate mission and strategy as a clear and compelling narrative makes him a valuable addition to this leadership team."

Prior to LPL Financial, Mochal held senior communications positions at McDonald's, ConAgra Foods and Hardee's. At McDonald's, he helped create and lead U.S. and global public relations strategies for the Olympics, FIFA World Cup, Ronald McDonald, Happy Meals, and the "I'm Lovin' It!" campaign.

Mochal holds a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Northern Iowa and a M.B.A. from the University of Notre Dame.

About MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACTS:

News Media
BRIAN AHERN
Director of Corporate Media Relations
media@mgmresorts.com

Investment Community
CATHERINE PARK
Executive Director, Investor Relations
cpark@mgmresorts.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeff-mochal-joins-mgm-resorts-international-as-senior-vice-president-of-corporate-communications-301257724.html

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

