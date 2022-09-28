U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,657.75
    -3.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,224.00
    +21.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,280.50
    -53.25 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,672.50
    +4.10 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.69
    +1.19 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,645.20
    +9.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    18.30
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9579
    -0.0019 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.54
    +1.28 (+3.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0643
    -0.0088 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5620
    -0.2290 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,012.71
    -1,261.36 (-6.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.51
    -24.63 (-5.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.38
    -60.21 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

JEFF O'NEILL WINS 'PERSON OF THE YEAR' 2022 WINE STAR AWARD FROM WINE ENTHUSIAST

·4 min read

LARKSPUR, Calif. , Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff O'Neill, Founder & CEO, O'Neill Vintners & Distillers, has been awarded the prestigious 2022 Person of the Year Wine Star Award by Wine Enthusiast magazine.  This honor recognizes people in the wine and spirits industry who are making remarkable contributions to its advancement through their vision and leadership.

Jeff O'Neill, Founder &amp; CEO of O'Neill Vintners &amp; Distillers
Jeff O'Neill, Founder & CEO of O'Neill Vintners & Distillers

Jeff O'Neill, a forward-thinking leader with 40 years in the wine and spirits business, wins prestigious industry honor.

O'Neill is highly respected for his 40-year career as a forward-thinking leader in the wine and spirits business. After leading publicly traded Golden State Vintners for 20 years, he founded O'Neill Vintners & Distillers in 2004, now the 10th largest winery in the United States. O'Neill has delivered quality winemaking at scale with a consumer-first perspective while fostering environmental and social change.

Recognized as an industry leader in environmental and social sustainability, O'Neill Vintners & Distillers achieved B Corp certification in 2022, meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental accountability. In 2021, the company also earned Wine Institute's coveted California Green Medal Leader Award. At a crucial time for Planet Earth, O'Neill leads by example to address the challenges of climate change, navigates global socio-economic crises, and makes the wine and spirits industry more accessible for all.

"Thank you, Wine Enthusiast, for this fantastic Wine Star honor. 'Person of the Year' really means 'People of the Year' to me," stated O'Neill. "From our 350 team members to our 200 California growers, to all of our business partners, this is truly an achievement for all of the people with whom we have built lasting relationships for a sustainably forward business."

From one of the world's largest worm-powered wastewater recycling systems to a 5,000-panel solar farm to a regenerative farming study to requiring sustainable certification of all its growers across 15,000 California-planted vineyard acres, O'Neill has proven large-scale wineries have the power to be a force for good. Giving back is an essential part of O'Neill's DNA: The Charles Woodson & O'Neill Family Wine Scholarships offer two four-year, full-ride college scholarships to BIPOC students entering the wine industry. O'Neill also served over a decade on the board of directors of Summer Search, a national leadership development program for low-income high school students. He currently serves on the UC Davis Viticulture & Enology Executive Leadership Board.

"It's rare that best-in-class business is met with scale and Jeff O'Neill has been able to do exactly that," said Adam Strum, Co-founder & Chairman of Wine Enthusiast Companies. "Jeff's unstoppable vision and drive came to fruition in 2022 when O'Neill Vintners and Distillers managed to achieve B Corp certification. It's for this achievement, and many more, that Wine Enthusiast is honored to name Jeff O'Neill as the 2022 Wine Star Award winner Person of the Year."

Outside of O'Neill Vintners & Distillers, Jeff is part-owner of Ram's Gate Winery in Sonoma and is the founder of Velocity Invitational, an annual luxury wine and motorsports festival hosted at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California.

For more information on Jeff O'Neill and O'Neill Vintners & Distillers, please visit www.oneillwine.com

About O'Neill Vintners & Distillers

O'Neill Vintners & Distillers, a certified B Corporation, was founded in 2004 by industry leader and entrepreneur Jeff O'Neill. The vertically integrated winery is one of the fastest-growing premium wine and spirits companies in California (overall 10th largest winery in the U.S.) with a reputation for producing consumer-focused brands and being a leader in sustainable operations. O'Neill received the Green Medal Leader Award in 2021 by the Wine Institute and achieved B Corp Certification in 2022. The company's national brands portfolio includes Line 39, Harken Chardonnay, Rabble Wines, Charles Woodson's Intercept, Robert Hall Winery, Game Box, Allegro Cellars, BrandyLab, and Javelin Vodka. For more information, please visit www.ONeillWine.com.

O'Neill Vintners &amp; Distillers (PRNewsfoto/O’Neill Vintners &amp; Distillers)
O'Neill Vintners & Distillers (PRNewsfoto/O’Neill Vintners & Distillers)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeff-oneill-wins-person-of-the-year-2022-wine-star-award-from-wine-enthusiast-301635070.html

SOURCE O’Neill Vintners & Distillers

Recommended Stories

  • Retired volunteers could help alleviate health care labor needs

    By 2025, the U.S. is estimated to have a shortage of 446,000 home health aides, 95,000 nursing assistants, 98,700 medical and lab techs, and more than 29,000 nurse practitioners.

  • Hurricane Ian: What's closed, being canceled in Collier County because of the storm

    Have information to add to our closings and cancellations list? Email dosborn@gannett.com and we'll include it.

  • 7 Philadelphia-area residents rank on Forbes 400 list of America's richest people

    One newcomer from Philadelphia cracked the Forbes 400 list this year with a net worth of $7.5 billion.

  • Spectrum (SPPI) Down as FDA Panel Votes Against NSCLC Drug

    The FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee votes against Spectrum's (SPPI) poziotinib for treating non-small cell lung cancer in previously treated patients with HER2 exon 20 mutations. Stock down.

  • Chinese developer CIFI shares dive amid default concerns

    The stock fell as much as 29% and was last down 27% at HK$0.93. That would put CIFI on track for its worst-ever one-day drop

  • Five Headaches Awaiting Italy’s Next Prime Minister

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Giorgia Meloni is set to become premier after her right-wing coalition won Sunday’s elections, but she will have little time to pop the prosecco.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream Gas PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure

  • High rents and Fed’s inflation fight to push key mortgage rate above 7%: BofA Global

    America's housing shortage is a key reason why the benchmark 30-year mortgage rate likely will top 7%, according strategists at BofA Global.

  • How Donald Trump Paid Less In Taxes Than A Household Earning Only $20,000 Per Year

    Donald Trump has taken a lot of heat over the years about his income taxes or, more specifically, his ability to get out of paying what most would consider his fair share. Trump has kept a tight grip on his tax returns, becoming the first president in 40 years not to release them to the public. According to data reported by The New York Times, Trump only paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 — less than the average of $819 paid by households making over $20,000 per year in 2017. Acc

  • Strong Dollar, US Stocks, Credit Markets: 3-Minute MLIV

    Mark Cudmore and Anna Edwards break down today's key themes for analysts and investors on "Bloomberg Markets Europe."

  • LyondellBasell shakes up business units, names new leadership

    The changes, effective Oct. 1, are intended to "increase value from existing assets and targeted growth opportunities while accelerating the development of our circular and low carbon solutions to meet increasing market demand," the company said Sept. 27.

  • Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Should Weather Crypto Storm, Analyst Says

    Compass Point gave Core a buy rating and $4 price target.

  • Apple Suppliers Drop as Firm Said to Ditch IPhone Output Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares in Apple Inc.’s Asian suppliers extended losses Wednesday after Bloomberg reported the Californian company is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendu

  • Rate Hike Holdout Morocco Faces Off Against Inflation: Day Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Morocco’s first interest-rate hike in 14 years is likely approaching, as concern over the highest inflation in decades threatens a drive for cheap borrowing that was meant to revive the economy.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream Gas PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Se

  • Analysis-Central Europe's policymakers try to call time on rate hikes

    Central European policymakers are seeking to end a cycle of interest rate hikes running since last year even as inflationary pressures remain and the world's major central banks keep pursuing higher rates. While the region was well ahead of others last year in policy tightening, it now wants to be the first to call time on hikes. Whether it can do so will depend much on wage pressures subsiding and how much a weakening market mood will hurt its currencies.

  • Ford announces massive investment in Louisville ahead of truck launch

    Ford Motor Co. plans to expand its presence in Louisville with a huge investment, creating 500 full-time jobs as the company prepares to produce the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty truck.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights UnitedHealth Group, Johnson & Johnson, Chevron, The Home Depot and AT&T

    UnitedHealth Group, Johnson & Johnson, Chevron, The Home Depot and AT&T are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Volkswagen Warns of Production Shift From Germany Over Gas Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is exploring ways to help its broad supplier network in Europe counter a shortage in natural gas, including making more parts locally and shifting manufacturing capacity. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapInterpol Issues Red Notice fo

  • KB Home (KBH) Down 29.2% YTD: Lower Orders & Higher Rates Ail

    Rising rates and affordability issues are potent headwinds for KB Home (KBH).

  • Chicago Fed national activity index unchanged in August

    U.S. economic activity slowed in August as production-related measures slipped and employment indicators rose moderately, data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago showed on Monday. The Chicago Fed's National Activity Index was neutral last month after an upwardly revised reading of 0.29 in July.

  • Wall Street Hires WhatsApp Cops as US Blasts Bosses Who Texted

    (Bloomberg) -- A US investigation into unauthorized texting on Wall Street is forcing many of the world’s biggest banks to create a new compliance role: the WhatsApp cop.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Firms can blame the boss