Jeff Talpins’s Hedge Fund Element to Give Back $4 Billion to Clients

(Bloomberg) -- Element Capital Management, the hedge fund run by Jeff Talpins, will hand back about $4 billion to external clients as the firm downsizes to improve returns and moves toward managing mostly its own capital.

The cash return represents about two-thirds of Element’s external capital and is part of its plan to become a hybrid investment firm operating as a hedge fund and family office, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Talpins will be adding $500 million to his own capital invested in the hedge fund. The return of cash, to be completed by the end of this month, will leave the firm with roughly $5 billion in assets almost evenly split between external and internal capital, the person said, asking not to be identified because the details are private.

A representative for New York-based Element, which communicated the decision to clients on Monday, declined to comment. The firm currently manages about $8.5 billion.

Element’s move comes after three years of annual losses, including a 10% decline last year. The hedge fund rose 6.7% during the first quarter, beating an average 5.4% gain in macro peers tracked by Bloomberg.

Several large hedge funds often stop accepting new money and even return cash to avoid becoming too big because size can be a drawback while navigating volatile markets. Ken Griffin’s Citadel disclosed plans to return about $7 billion to clients after double-digit gains in its multistrategy hedge funds over the past two years bumped assets to $63 billion.

Element has been closed to new money since 2018. The latest capital return is its fourth in the last five years and takes the total cash it has given back to clients to $12 billion.

Talpins, who has produced an annualized 14.8% return since he started trading for his hedge fund, is one of the industry’s most sought-after macro traders. He once ran peak assets of $18 billion. In an audacious move in July 2019, his firm warned it would raise performance fees to 40% by year-end to help reduce the capital it managed by a fifth.

Element started as part of Vega Asset Management before Talpins — who previously worked in fixed-income trading at Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. — spun it out in 2007. His net worth is estimated at $2.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

