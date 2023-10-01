Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.30

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) will pay a dividend of $0.30 on the 28th of November. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 3.3%, which is around the industry average.

Jefferies Financial Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Prior to this announcement, Jefferies Financial Group's dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings and perhaps more concerning was that it was 123% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 55% which is fairly sustainable.

Jefferies Financial Group Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.25, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Jefferies Financial Group Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Jefferies Financial Group has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. Recently, the company has been able to grow earnings at a decent rate, but with the payout ratio on the higher end we don't think the dividend has many prospects for growth.

Our Thoughts On Jefferies Financial Group's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Jefferies Financial Group's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We don't think Jefferies Financial Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Jefferies Financial Group that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

