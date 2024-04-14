Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.30

The board of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 30th of May, with investors receiving $0.30 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 2.9%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Jefferies Financial Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, earnings were actually smaller than the dividend, and the company was actually spending more cash than it was making. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating free cash flows is a major warning sign for the sustainability of the dividend as these levels are certainly a bit high.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 27%, which would make us comfortable with the dividend's sustainability, despite the levels currently being elevated.

Jefferies Financial Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.25 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 17% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Jefferies Financial Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 12% per year over the past five years. However, the company isn't reinvesting a lot back into the business, so we would expect the growth rate to slow down somewhat in the future.

Jefferies Financial Group's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Jefferies Financial Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

