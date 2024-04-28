Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.30

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.30 per share on the 30th of May. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.8%, which is around the industry average.

Check out our latest analysis for Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, the dividend made up 96% of earnings, and the company was generating negative free cash flows. This high of a dividend payment could start to put pressure on the balance sheet in the future.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 27%, which would make us comfortable with the dividend's sustainability, despite the levels currently being elevated.

Jefferies Financial Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.25, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 17% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Jefferies Financial Group's Dividend Might Lack Growth

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Jefferies Financial Group has grown earnings per share at 12% per year over the past five years. While EPS is growing at a decent rate, but future growth could be limited by the amount of earnings being paid out to shareholders.

Jefferies Financial Group's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Jefferies Financial Group's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Jefferies Financial Group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.