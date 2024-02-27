Jefferies Financial Group's (NYSE:JEF) investors will be pleased with their splendid 172% return over the last five years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. One great example is Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) which saw its share price drive 108% higher over five years. It's also good to see the share price up 17% over the last quarter. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 12% in 90 days).

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Jefferies Financial Group managed to grow its earnings per share at 10% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 16% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Jefferies Financial Group the TSR over the last 5 years was 172%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Jefferies Financial Group shareholders gained a total return of 13% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 22% a year, over half a decade) look better. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Jefferies Financial Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

