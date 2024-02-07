Jefferies West Coast Tech Head Cully Davis Leaving the Firm

(Bloomberg) -- Cully Davis, vice chairman of equity capital markets and head of West Coast technology, media and telecom investment banking at Jefferies Financial Group Inc., is leaving the firm as soon as this summer, people familiar with the situation said.

San Francisco-based Davis will be helping with transition in the next three months, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

Davis has been with Jefferies since 2016, and previously served as a co-head of Americas ECM for Credit Suisse, according to his LinkedIn page.

A Jefferies spokesperson couldn’t immediately comment.

Jefferies Chief Executive Officer Richard Handler described 2023 as a “trough year”, with investment banking fees muted in the fourth quarter. The firm has been focused on expanding around the world, and in December, Jefferies said it was starting an investment-banking unit in Canada. It also opened an office in São Paulo in July.

