Jeffery C. Platt, DDS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado Springs, CO - Jeffery C. Platt, DDS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Dentist for his work in the Dental field and in acknowledgment of his work at Lasting Impressions Dental Care.

Dr. Platt founded Lasting Impressions Dental Care over 30 years ago, and has helped numerous patients restore their oral health. Located at 2465 Research Pkwy Ste 100 in Colorado Springs, CO, the office is open Monday through Thursday. The office is certified by the American Dental Association and the Colorado Dental Association.

Dr. Platt attended Brigham Young University, and later earned his DDS from Kansas City University. Today, he teaches dentists his techniques for the procedures he does in his daily work. He lectures with the Hiossen Dental Implant Company, teaching proper implant usage and how to perform surgical and restorative implant dentistry.

His career was influenced by his experiences working on a cattle ranch in his youth. After being kicked by one too many animals, he decided to go into a career in medicine in order to help people. Today, Dr. Platt works with his son at his dental practice. Dr. Platt frequently gives teaching seminars where he teaches other dentists new dental surgery procedures, such as dental implants and bone grafting.

Awarded and honored throughout his career, Dr. Platt was a UMKC Graduate with Honors in Periodontics and Pediodontics. He was the winner of the UMKC Quintessence Award for Clinical Achievement in Periodontics, UMKC Arthur E. Iwerson Award for Excellence in Pediatric Dentistry, the UMKC Class President Award, the UMKC Student Council Student of the Year Award, and the BYU Department of Organizational Behavior Award.

When he isn't practicing dentistry, Dr. Platt loves to spend time with his wife and 7 children, hiking, camping, playing soccer, playing basketball, and skiing. His older children are following in his footsteps, and completing degrees in Nutrition and Dietetics and Dentistry.

Dr. Platt gives monthly lectures in Oregon and Colorado, and has given speaking engagements internationally. He lectures about dentistry topics, bone grafting procedures, and implants. He enjoys giving back to his community to advance the cause and practice of dentistry locally and abroad.

