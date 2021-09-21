U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,382.50
    +34.25 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,127.00
    +288.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,120.75
    +111.25 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,201.00
    +24.20 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.02
    +0.73 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.70
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.55
    +0.35 (+1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1744
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.03
    +2.22 (+10.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3672
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4230
    +0.0030 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,438.24
    -783.51 (-1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.99
    -44.40 (-3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,981.82
    +77.91 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

JEFFREY CAVARRA JOINS BRIDGER AEROSPACE IN THE FIGHT AGAINST WILDFIRES

Bridger Aerospace
·2 min read

Bozeman, MT, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group, LLC (“Bridger” or the “Company”) today announced that Jeffrey Cavarra has been hired as the new Vice President of Business Development as of September 1st, 2021.

Mr. Cavarra joins Bridger after an 18-year tenure at Amentum (previously DynCorp International), where he served most recently as Program Director. Cavarra will bring his experience in Aerial Firefighting Program Management to the Company to extend the high quality of service Bridger provides to partners domestically and internationally.

At Amentum, Cavarra worked closely with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), where he played a crucial role in expanding Amentum's partnership with the CAL FIRE Aviation program, and helped Amentum maintain a positive and productive relationship with CAL FIRE.

"I am thrilled and excited to join the Bridger team, and my goal is to help continue and expand the outstanding services that Bridger provides to citizens, firefighters and property affected by wildfire." Cavarra said.

In connection with Cavarra’s hiring, Tim Sheehy, CEO at Bridger stated “We are proud to have Jeff join our team. His broad experience building high performing organizations engaged in the aerial firefighting industry will enhance our ability to pursue our mission of saving lives and supporting firefighters on the ground.”

About Bridger Aerospace:

Based in Bozeman, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group, LLC is one of the nation's largest privately held aerial firefighting companies. Bridger is committed to utilizing its team, aircraft and technology to save lives, property and habitats threatened by wildfires. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation. More information about the company is available at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com/

Attachment

CONTACT: Bridger Aerospace pr@bridgeraerospace.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Got Shocked Today

    The National Transportation Safety Board and other regulators raise concerns over Tesla's Full Self-Driving software.

  • After Biden Warning, Hackers Define ‘Critical’ as They See Fit

    (Bloomberg) -- After a furious run of ransomware attacks in the first half of the year, President Joe Biden in July warned his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, that Russia-based hacking groups should steer clear of 16 critical sectors of the U.S. economy.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining

  • This State Has the Deadliest Drivers in the U.S., According to Data

    For many of us, driving is an essential part of our daily lives. It's the primary means by which we get to work, the grocery store, and anywhere else we need to go day-to-day, but it also happens to be one of the most dangerous things we do on a regular basis. More than 37,000 people die in car accidents in the United States every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But some parts of the country are more dangerous to drive in than others. So, at Best Life, we

  • Biden administration seeks to protect Americans from extreme heat

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday ordered his administration to find ways to ensure people are protected from extreme heat, including through work-related rules and other cooling efforts. The order comes as public health and environmental groups have put pressure on the administration to create enforceable standards for outdoor workers exposed to extreme heat, at a time when the number of high heat days is projected https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/once-in-50-year-heat-waves-now-happening-every-decade-un-climate-report-2021-08-09 to increase significantly due to climate change. Excessive heat in the Pacific Northwest this summer led to hundreds of deaths and thousands of emergency room visits for heat-related illnesses, the administration said.

  • Coinbase ditches crypto lending program after receiving SEC lawsuit threat

    The cryptocurrency market tumbles Monday, due to contagion fear from troubled China property developer Evergrande and uncertainty regarding crypto regulations.

  • Biden administration to write workplace safety rule tackling heat stress

    Extreme heat kills more Americans than any other climate-related hazard.

  • Regulators could OK Pfizer boosters for older Americans this week

    (Reuters) -U.S. regulators could authorize a booster shot of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine for older and some high-risk Americans early this week in time for the government to roll them out by Friday. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to give the nod to the third shots for at least this group before advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are due to meet on Wednesday. On Friday, an FDA advisory committee voted to recommend emergency authorization of the additional Pfizer shots for Americans 65 and older and those at high risk of severe illness.

  • Daily on Energy: UN climate talks and European energy crisis juxtaposed 

    Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Tumbles

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right As Lucid Air Gets EPA Rating Of 520 Miles Per Charge?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • 6 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In September 2021: Apple Sells Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains at record highs at the start of September, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in September 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Nike.

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy Amid Bitcoin Volatility? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now? Automaker Tests Key Level As EV Truck Production Takes Off

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Is Coinbase Stock A Buy Right Now As SEC Plans To Sue?

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase debuted on April 14, but is sharply off its post-IPO highs. Is Coinbase stock a buy or sell in the current stock market rally?