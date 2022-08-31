U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,966.84
    -19.32 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,605.21
    -185.66 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,832.12
    -51.02 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,850.02
    -5.57 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.09
    -1.55 (-1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.60
    -10.70 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    17.90
    -0.39 (-2.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0043
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1210
    +0.0110 (+0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1613
    -0.0043 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7730
    +0.0240 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,978.95
    +354.63 (+1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.89
    -12.81 (-2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.15
    -77.48 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

Jeffrey Fratarcangeli Ranked Among America's Top Wealth Advisors by Forbes

·3 min read

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes ranked Jeffrey Fratarcangeli, managing principal of Fratarcangeli Wealth Management of Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the No. 32 on its list of America's Top Wealth Advisors, up 31 spots from 2021. This comes on the heels of being named the No. 1 Best-In-State Wealth Advisor in Michigan for Private Wealth by Forbes and 2022 Top 100 Financial Advisor list by Barron's earlier this year.

"Our firm has seen tremendous growth over the last few years with our assets under management more than doubling," said Fratarcangeli. "Being recognized by Forbes among the top wealth advisors in the country is a testament to the work of our firm to deliver personalized, detailed investment strategies that continuously adjust based on market fluctuations and the needs of our clients."

Fratarcangeli manages more $3.52 billion (as of July 1, 2022), and his clients include athletes and entertainers, publicly traded companies, foundations, government agencies, and many other entities. He has received many national accolades, including consistently being recognized among Barron's  Top Independent Advisors list, which includes the top 100 advisors in the U.S., and its Top 1200 Financial Advisors ranking.

The firm is comprised of 29 individuals and has four offices across the United States. To learn more about Jeffrey Fratarcangeli and Fratarcangeli Wealth Management, visit www.fratarcangeliwealth.com or call 248.385.5050.

The Forbes America's Top Wealth Advisors rating algorithm is based on the previous year's industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a rating. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

Private Wealth designates advisors whose account sizes are typically $5mm and above, though may have accounts with lower amounts. Investment performance is not an explicit component. Investment performance is not an explicit component. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

The Barron's Top 1,200 State By State Advisors and Barron's Top 100 Independent Advisors ratings are based on the previous year's assets under management, revenue generated for the advisors' firms, and the quality of the advisors' practices. Investment performance isn't an explicit factor because clients have varied goals and risk tolerances. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network
For 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. www.wfafinet.com. Fratarcangeli Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

©2020 Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeffrey-fratarcangeli-ranked-among-americas-top-wealth-advisors-by-forbes-301615687.html

SOURCE Fratarcangeli Wealth Management

Recommended Stories

  • 11 things to do if your flight gets cancelled, according to an expert

    Flight cancellations are common, but what should you do if it happens to you?

  • Nicolas Aube-Kubel gets hilarious tattoo to remember Stanley Cup win

    Nicolas Aube-Kubel got a tattoo with a quirky twist to celebrate the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup win.

  • 6 takeaways from the 49ers’ initial 53-man roster

    Takeaways from @nicholasmcgee24 after the #49ers announced their 53-man roster.

  • CrowdStrike stock dips despite earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss CrowdStrike earnings and how markets responded.

  • Nasdaq outperforms, Meta stock gains, oil falls

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Why Nio Shares Bounced Around Wednesday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares have been turbulent over the last month, and that continued Wednesday morning. Earlier this week, Deutsche Bank analyst Vincent Ha said his firm thinks Nio's third-quarter deliveries will be a little over 30,000 units. Investors may react again tomorrow, when Nio will report its August delivery numbers.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2025

    These fast-paced stocks have the innovative capacity and competitive edges needed to make patient investors richer.

  • Tech stocks: MATANA is the new FAANG, analyst says

    Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder Ray Wang joins Yahoo Finance Live to make the case for why MATANA should be the new name for Big Tech stocks instead of FAANG.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    There have been a string of high-profile stock splits in 2022, and there's another one around the corner.

  • 10 Rebounding Chinese Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 rebounding Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Rebounding Chinese Stocks to Buy Now. On August 25, the Hang Seng index rose 3.6% to close at 19,968.38, reporting its largest gain since late April. Similarly, the blue chip […]

  • Broadcom Q3 Preview: Can the Earnings Streak Continue?

    Broadcom has been on a jaw-dropping earnings streak; the company hasn't reported quarterly EPS under the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate dating all the way back to 2012.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession. The immediat

  • Bed Bath & Beyond not selling buybuy BABY

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss changes coming to Bed Bath & Beyond.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Shopping: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks associated with innovative healthcare businesses aren't getting the positive attention they deserve. At least that's what Cathie Wood's recent purchases suggest. Recently, the CEO of ARK Investment Management added heavily to Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA), and Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY).

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks Under $50 According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend stocks under $50 according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their historic returns, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks Under $50 According to Hedge Funds. As global financial markets suffered heavy losses this year, institutional and individual […]

  • 86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

    When it comes to making money on Wall Street, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett should be in a class of his own. Over a 57-year stretch as CEO, he's overseen the creation of almost $640 billion in shareholder value and guided his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a healthy aggregate return of 3,641,613% as of the end of 2021. Although there's a long list of factors paramount to Warren Buffett's long-term success, such as his love of dividend stocks and willingness to hold his investments for years, if not decades, what may not be readily apparent to most investors is that Buffett predominantly shuns diversification.

  • Economist predicts a ‘whopper’ of recession in 2023 — and that’s not necessarily due to higher interest rates

    Economists predict a much deeper economic downturn that could last into 2024, and warn the U.S. needs a “miracle” to avoid a recession.

  • 10 Best Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best cheap semiconductor stocks to buy and hold. If you want to explore similar semiconductor stocks that promise long-term gains, you can also take a look at 5 Best Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold. The Global Chipmaking Industry Poised to Grow at 14% Clip According […]

  • The Boeing Company (BA) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Boeing (BA) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for