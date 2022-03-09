U.S. markets close in 4 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,266.18
    +95.48 (+2.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,270.93
    +638.29 (+1.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,176.33
    +380.78 (+2.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,012.21
    +49.19 (+2.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.78
    -5.92 (-4.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,998.30
    -45.00 (-2.20%)
     

  • Silver

    26.44
    -0.45 (-1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1066
    +0.0157 (+1.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9240
    +0.0520 (+2.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3166
    +0.0068 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7700
    +0.1060 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,455.74
    +3,788.76 (+9.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.40
    +18.05 (+1.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,147.70
    +183.59 (+2.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Jeffrey Katzenberg, WndrCo flex funding muscles with string of new deals

Christine Hall
·6 min read

When you see Jeffrey Katzenberg’s name associated with an investment, you take a look. However, when you see his name multiple times in your inbox, for example, tied to funding rounds for Sparrow, Point.me and HUBUC, and one I personally wrote about last week, Popchew, it’s time to inquire what he has been up to.

The famed DreamWorks SKG co-founder and former chairman of The Walt Disney Studios, Jeffrey Katzenberg is a founding partner, with Sujay Jaswa, at WndrCo, a holding company that acquires, operates and develops businesses at the intersection of technology and media.

Jaswa was a principal at New Enterprise Associates before joining Dropbox as one of the company’s early employees. The two met years ago when Katzenberg was looking for his next big thing, which he wanted to be “completely new and different.”

The last time I had heard his name could have been the same time you did: when Quibi’s streaming service came to a screeching halt in October 2020, mere months after it launched.

Katzenberg declined to address questions concerning how Quibi's failure impacts his relationship with founders and how it informs his investment decisions. He offered only that he's "very proud of my failure -- I own it." But he talked at length about some of his current bets and what drew him to them. My chat with Katzenberg and Jaswa follows, edited for length.

Real-time flight rewards search engine point.me raises $2M to scale its travel tool

TC: How did you meet Sujay?

JK: I met with 300 people, and he was the most interesting, smartest and all-around great person of everyone I met. I spent nine months every day, talking to people, spending time in northern California, seeing who was doing interesting stuff. Not everyone was a potential partner or available, but it was just part of my learning process of trying to find the right partner. Sujay’s name just kept coming up in so many different places in so many different ways. When we finally did get together, he sort of exceeded expectations.

Partnerships are no different than marriages: you know who they are, you know when you find somebody you think is compatible. And, you think your goals and values and ambitions are going to be the same, and you know it's always a bit of a roll of the dice in life. Here we are five or six years later, and it could not have been a better outcome. I'm grateful that I found somebody who's half my age and twice as smart as me.

TC: Going back to 2017, I was reading some articles about the founding of WndrCo. Were you an angel investor before starting the firm?

JK: No, I would say the investments I had were more relationship-driven. I had a handful of these investments, but they were really driven by people that I had come to me that went out and started companies and that was my connection more than I had some investing thesis that I was doing.

TC: What ultimately sparked your curiosity for venture capital?

JK: I think the investing side of it is really the smaller part of what we're doing. It's a sort of the company-building part of it that has been the most interesting to me and the one where I think I am probably spending more time.

SJ: One of the things that's very different about us is we think and act like founders every day, as opposed to just investors. We call ourselves “the founders behind the founders.” For us, it's super fun and we know it's going to be a lot of work. Half of our money goes into those companies and the other half of the capital goes into the traditional product-market-fit kind of investing. Then we've now got a separate fund that actually does venture investing. It’s seed investing and run by a cool rock star named Anthony (Saleh), who's really one of the best seed investors.

TC: Several of your portfolio companies announced investments from you recently, including Sparrow, which manages employee leaves; Point.me, a reward travel booking company; and HUBUC, which focuses on embedded fintech. This is an eclectic batch of companies. What attracts you to certain companies over others?

SJ: The common thread across everything is that we're really looking for founders that we think have a chance of cracking an important problem.

JK: I always looked at things that I can relate to as a consumer myself. Having been sort of in the direct-to-consumer business my whole life, I always light up at those ideas. We also look at companies that I think can make a meaningful contribution to the future of work. Sparrow is a particular pain point right now, and the importance of care and the value of how companies engage and look after their employees has literally gone through the roof.

Jeffrey Katzenberg backs the $10M seed round for HUBUC’s embedded finance API

TC: What sectors are you not interested in?

JK: We actually strategically made the decision to move away from digital media. I had interests in digital technology and used a fair amount of it in movie-making, but I wanted to do a hard pivot into a whole new world.

TC: With your kind of experiences, how have those helped inform the way you counsel founders?

JK: Every founder has their unique challenges and opportunities. Just broadly, it's the wisdom and experience of having done this for, in my case, four-plus decades, and having seen so many different opportunities and different companies founded and built. Some of that is incredibly valuable and timeless, and some of it is less relevant. I don't know that there's any one sort of magic pin now.

TC: What makes you a good strategic partner for a startup? Why should they choose you?

SJ: The most important thing is that we're founders, and we're helping build companies every single day. Our experience isn't from the past, it's contemporaneous. We view it as there are four things that really matter for any company: product development, go-to-market, building and scaling the organization and capital. At this point, everyone has capital. What we try to do with the other three things is to offer a unique and distinctive value to these companies. And we're not going to force any of it on you. Our job is just to be available for you to help you turbocharge on any of those things.

JK: We don't take board seats. We would rather get in there and get our hands dirty and actually problem-solve. More often than not, between Anthony, Sujay and myself, there's always some value that we have to help, as Sujay put it, turbocharge these companies. It’s also fun for us to see the result. The venture world has sort of done a pretty big pivot, and we're just trying to find our own lane.

Did venture capitalists undervalue startups for decades?

Recommended Stories

  • European stocks rally as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied at the start of trade on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    How do drops of 50%, 67%, and 76% sound? The recent stock market correction has produced many bargains.

  • Is IBM Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    The technology titan has taken its sweet time to adopt a new business model. Did the strategy shift affect the company's fantastic dividend policy?

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    They're aiming to provide a vital service, but to pay off for investors, they'll have to find ways to achieve profitability.

  • Biden orders sweeping review of crypto policy, bitcoin price spikes

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to report on President Biden's executive order to regulate cryptocurrencies.

  • AT&T Is Sending a Bearish Technical Message Ahead of Its Investor Day

    AT&T is slated to host an analyst and investor day on Friday, so this looks like a good time to review the charts and indicators of the world's largest telecommunications company. Trading volume has been active since early December, but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved up and down with the price action. A declining OBV line tells us that sellers of T have been more aggressive since the middle of January.

  • 5 things need to happen before the market turns around

    In order for me to feel more confident about a sustained, new uptrend, and increase my exposure to equities, I need to see five things happen.

  • DraftKings CEO Vows to Make Stock Sellers ‘Regret’ Their Decision

    The tweet by CEO Jason Robin comes as many investors worry about the ultimate profitability of the online sports gambling industry.

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • Rivian Stock Pops As EV Maker Hikes Prices Ahead Of Earnings

    EV maker Rivian will report fourth-quarter earnings Thursday amid production woes and a price-hike fiasco that rankled customers. Rivian stock fell.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Unprepared for U.S. Curve Inversion

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors’ inflation expectations suggest that U.S. yield-curve inversion is going to take them by surprise, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineThe U

  • ‘I’m so confused.’ I’m a school nurse who took out about $30K in student loans — but over the years they have ballooned up to $96K. How could this even happen and what can I do about it?

    Question: I’d like to obtain advice on tackling student loan debt. My loans have been in forbearance, and I want to investigate loan forgiveness options. Answer: First let’s look at how a student loan balance can triple, and next we will look at your loan forgiveness options (good news: being a nurse will likely help you).

  • Boeing keeps up order activity in February as jet deliveries lag

    The company has been producing around two 787 Dreamliners per month since mid-2021, but is awaiting FAA approval to hand them off them off to customers in the wake of quality-control issues.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Corp. Plunged 15.1% Today

    What happened  Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) dropped as much as 15.1% in trading on Tuesday as its acquisition target, Truth Social, faces challenges.

  • Why Annaly Capital Stock Dropped 11.9% in February

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) endured a rocky February as its stock price plummeted 11.9%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) underperformed the S&P 500, which was down 3.2% in February, and the Nasdaq Composite, which was off 3.4%. Annaly Capital is down roughly 10% year to date in 2022 as of March 7, the same as the S&P 500.

  • Yale professor is keeping tabs on companies still operating in Russia despite Ukraine invasion — and many are now pulling out

    A Yale professor and his research team are keeping tabs on companies that are still operating in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine --- and many are now pulling out.

  • Planning to retire? Don’t get hit with a surprise tax bill for this common mistake

    Retirement Tip of the Week: If you’re planning on retiring halfway through the year, or your income changes while you’re retired with a pension, you may want to adjust your tax withholding now to avoid a hefty bill during next year’s tax season. There are a few events that may cause you to consider a tax withholding adjustment. Either you or your spouse begin claiming Social Security.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Why Viatris Stock Dropped 24% in February

    Shares of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) fell 24.4% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock has since fallen even further. The healthcare stock's big drop on Feb. 28 came after the company announced in its fourth-quarter earnings report that it was selling its biosimilars portfolio to Biocon Biologics, a privately held company in India, for up to $3.335 billion.

  • This 1 New Threat Could Punish Moderna Stock

    Despite being hot off $18.5 billion in revenue from sales of its coronavirus vaccine last year, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) might just have trouble brewing. On Feb. 28, Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS) initiated a lawsuit against Moderna, claiming that the company had infringed on several patents with its Spikevax vaccine. In particular, Arbutus took issue with the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology used as a drug delivery system for Moderna's jabs.