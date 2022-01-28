U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,431.85
    +105.34 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,725.47
    +564.69 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,770.57
    +417.79 (+3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.51
    +37.22 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    +0.68 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.30
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1152
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3401
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1900
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,802.91
    +638.82 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.83
    +21.37 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Jeffrey R. Johnson, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·3 min read

DETROIT, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey R. Johnson, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Physician for his work in the field of Obstetrics and Gynecology and at Hutzel Women's Hospital and Wayne State University.

As the Director of Maternal Ultrasound Services at the Hutzel Women's Hospital, Dr. Johnson works only with patients who have or are at risk of having complex pregnancies. He enjoys helping his patients have a safer pregnancy through frequent appointments using cutting-edge technology.

Outside of his clinical role, Dr. Johnson teaches annual courses at Ohio State University in Columbus, OH. He is also an Associate Professor in the Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Wayne State University School of Medicine, where he teaches courses on prenatal diagnosis and fetal surgery. He has been awarded for his work with numerous resident teaching awards including the SUNY Buffalo Chief Resident Faculty Excellence Award in 2015. He says, "Teaching is so important to me, as I get the opportunity to give back what I have gotten from so many other mentors in my life that have given to me." He has received teaching awards at Tufts University School of Medicine, and Beth Israel Deaconess Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology/Harvard Medical School. He was named in 2021 on the Faculty Honor Roll at Wayne State University School of Medicine for Excellence in Medical Student Education.

Dr. Johnson first attended Boston University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology with a minor in English. He then received his Master of Arts degree in Medical Sciences from Boston University, and completed an Obstetrics and Gynecology residency at the Boston Medical Center. Dr. Johnson completed a Fellowship in Fetal and Maternal medicine at Ohio State University.

He is board-certified to practice Obstetrics and Gynecology, and his subspecialty of Maternal and Fetal medicine by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG). The ABOG defines the standards that certify Obstetricians and Gynecologists to uphold continuous education and professional standards. With his certification in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, he focuses on the health issues of patients and their fetuses during pregnancy and postpartum.

Dr. Johnson practices in Michigan and New Hampshire. He maintains affiliations with numerous hospitals, including DMC Harper University Hospital, Children's Hospital of Michigan, Detroit Receiving Hospital, Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Karmanos Cancer Center, and Sinai-Grace Hospital.

He is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (FACOG), and a member of the Society of Maternal and Fetal Medicine and the Massachusetts Medical Society.

Dr. Johnson loves photography, and has had several shows to showcase his photographs. He enjoys taking his dog, an Entlebucher, to canine agility competitions. Dr. Johnson gives back to his community by volunteering his time with the Make A Wish Foundation.

Dr. Johnson would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his Mentor and Fellowship Director at Ohio State University, Philip Samuels, MD.

For more information, visit https://wayne.edu/ and https://www.dmc.org/services/obstetrics/birthing-centers/hutzel-birthing-center.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeffrey-r-johnson-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301470968.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

