JEGI CLARITY Has Advised American LegalNet on Their Sale to Aderant, a Subsidiary of Roper Technologies

·1 min read
NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American LegalNet, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has been sold to Aderant, a subsidiary of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP).

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Los Angeles, ALN is a respected provider of court forms, eFiling, calendaring and docketing solutions. Today ALN is a premier provider of "Desktop to Courthouse" litigation workflow solutions that include eDockets, Docket Direct, Forms WorkFlow, Smart Dockets, Docket Alerts and eFiling Portal. With the release of the ALN Cloud in March of 2021, ALN was first-to-market with a true cloud solution definitively advancing the legal tech space.

With more and more firms embracing a cloud-first strategy, Aderant's acquisition of ALN will combine their cloud technology with the undisputed market-leading rules calendaring solution, CompuLaw, further cementing Aderant's position as the number one solution in the legal industry. Over the coming months, Aderant will strategically combine the best features of both ALN eDockets and CompuLaw to create a native cloud calendaring and docketing solution. In acquiring American LegalNet, Aderant reiterates its commitment to redefining legal industry standards through the introduction of groundbreaking solutions.

About JEGI CLARITY
JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, Sydney and San Francisco, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 30+ year history. For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

Contact: Kelsey Kovachik, Marketing Director
+1 212 754 0710 | kkovachik@jegiclarity-us.com | www.jegiclarity.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jegi-clarity-has-advised-american-legalnet-on-their-sale-to-aderant-a-subsidiary-of-roper-technologies-301454816.html

SOURCE JEGI CLARITY

