JEGI CLARITY Has Advised LRP Media Group on The Sale of its HR Tech and Ed Tech B2B Event and Digital Media Portfolios to Arc, Backed by Investment Funds Managed by EagleTree Capital

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LRP Media Group's HR Tech and Ed Tech B2B event and digital media portfolios have been sold to Arc, backed by investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital.

JEGI CLARITY logo (PRNewsfoto/JEGI CLARITY)

LRP Media Group, founded in 1977, is an innovative media giant serving millions of business and education professionals worldwide. The company specializes in education administration, education law, education technology, federal employment, and human resources. The HR Tech and Ed Tech portfolios include nine best-in-class brands. They provide a diverse range of engagement solutions for facilitating networking and business growth. Professionals are brought together through content platforms and networking events, like HR Technology Conference and Expo, Future of Education Technology Conference, HR Executive, District Administration and University Business.

The acquisition will be the sixth and largest acquisition for Arc in the fourteen months since inception and will add substantial scale to the overall Arc platform. The assets will also significantly expand the Arc network in the US, creating a robust complement to Arc's European business. The HR Tech and Ed Tech portfolios reflect Arc's strategy to connect business communities wherever, whenever, and however they need.

About JEGI CLARITY

JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, Sydney and San Francisco, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 35+ year history. For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

Contact: Kelsey Kovachik, Marketing Director
+1 212 754 0710 | kkovachik@jegiclarity-us.com | www.jegiclarity.com

SOURCE JEGI CLARITY

