JEITO CAPITAL BECOMES A KEY PLAYER IN THE FINANCING OF LIFE SCIENCES IN EUROPE WITH THE CLOSING OF JEITO I AT €534 MILLION ($630 MILLION)

Jeito Capital
·4 min read

JEITO CAPITAL BECOMES A KEY PLAYER IN THE FINANCING
OF LIFE SCIENCES IN EUROPE WITH THE CLOSING OF JEITO I
AT €534 MILLION ($630 MILLION)

Jeito I exceeds target and becomes the largest European fund dedicated
to the life sciences sector

Jeito Capital is dedicated to working with biotech entrepreneurs to provide
financial and expert support in continuity to accelerate patients’ access
to groundbreaking therapies

Paris, September 20, 2021 – Jeito Capital, a rapidly growing, new, independent Private Equity firm dedicated to biotech and biopharma, today announced the final closing of its first fund, Jeito I, at €534 million ($630 million), exceeding its original target of €500 million. Jeito I is the largest European fund dedicated to supporting companies in the life sciences sector.

Jeito Capital is building a strong and diversified portfolio of biotech and biopharma companies primarily based in Europe with global reach, focused on the treatment of life-threatening diseases. Jeito’s unique investment model provides support to entrepreneurs by a multi-talented team of experts integrated in the investment team across the entire drug development value chain, from translational science to market access and commercialization, providing significant capital in continuity, up to €80 million ($100 million) in a single company.

Jeito I investments to date include French-based SparingVision and InnoSkel, in the fields of genomic ophthalmology and rare skeletal disorders, respectively, Dutch biotech Neogene Therapeutics in solid tumors, UK-based Pulmocide in severe respiratory diseases, and Swiss-French Alentis Therapeutics in fibrosis and related cancers.

Jeito I attracted leading global investors including the European Investment Fund (EIF), the American pension fund Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS), which has made its first-ever investment into a European fund dedicated to the biotech sector, and Temasek, a global investor headquartered in Singapore with deep experience investing in life sciences.

Founded and directed by Dr Rafaèle Tordjman, MD PhD, Jeito Capital was launched in January 2020 and completed a first funding round of €200 million with the strategic support of investors such as Aviva, AXA, the French public investment bank (BPI), BNP Paribas Fortis, the Caisse des Dépôts et des Consignations (CDC), CNP Assurances, Pro BTP, etc. In the following months Sanofi selected Jeito as its first ever investment into a private French-based fund, investing €50 million.

Rafaèle Tordjman, Founder and CEO of Jeito Capital, said: “We are extremely proud to have closed Jeito I, making it the largest European fund dedicated to the life sciences sector. We have thus exceeded our original target and have attracted a group of leading and diverse global investors, a testament to Jeito’s unique investment model and team. I am pleased to welcome new investors including the EIF, TRS and Temasek and would like to thank our existing investors for their unwavering support. This important achievement will enable Jeito to fulfill its mission: to provide continuous financial support and industry expertise to talented entrepreneurs to accelerate the development of revolutionary therapies and guaranteeing patients quicker access to medical innovations.”

Sabine Dandiguian, Managing Partner of Jeito Capital, added: “This exceptional fundraising success confirms Jeito’s investment model driven by Rafaèle Tordjman. I am very proud to have been part of this multi-talented team since the very beginning which, thanks to its expertise across all stages of company development, is able to uncover and support the best scientific quality start-ups in Europe, with a global reach. Thanks to Jeito’s dynamic and collaborative team we have already developed a pipeline of high-quality deal flow. We look forward to achieving our shared ambitions and making a significant and meaningful difference to patients’ lives.

Currency converter: €1 = USD$1.18 as of 14 September 2021

***

About Jeito Capital
Jeito Capital is a global leading investment company with a patient benefit driven approach that finances and accelerates the development and growth of ground-breaking medical innovation. Jeito empowers and supports entrepreneurs through its expert, integrated, multi-talented team and through the investment of significant capital to ensure the growth of companies, building market leaders in their respective therapeutic areas with accelerated patients’ access in Europe & the United States. Jeito Capital has €534 million under management. Jeito Capital is based in Paris with a presence in Europe and the United States. For more information, please visit www.jeito.life, or follow on Twitter @Jeito_life or LinkedIn.

For more information please contact:

Jeito Capital
Rafaèle Tordjman, Founder and CEO
contact@jeito.life



Assistant : Marine Beigneux
marine@jeito.life




Consilium Strategic Communications (international PR)
Mary-Jane Elliott / Melissa Gardiner / Davide Salvi/ Kris Lam
Jeito@consilium-comms.com



Tilder (French PR)

Marion Bougeard
m.bougeard@tilder.com











Tel: +33 6 35 36 35 00









Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700







Tel: +33 (0) 6 76 73 57 31

Please click here to see the full release in French


