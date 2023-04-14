As JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) hits US$1.0b market cap, insiders may be dismayed about not purchasing higher quantities

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 10%, resulting in a US$95m rise in the company's market capitalisation. As a result, their original purchase of US$419k worth of stock is now worth US$465k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

JELD-WEN Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman David Nord bought US$220k worth of shares at a price of US$11.00 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$12.24. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

JELD-WEN Holding insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of JELD-WEN Holding

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 4.5% of JELD-WEN Holding shares, worth about US$47m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At JELD-WEN Holding Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no JELD-WEN Holding insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think JELD-WEN Holding insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing JELD-WEN Holding. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for JELD-WEN Holding (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

