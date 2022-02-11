U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,496.75
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,122.00
    -17.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,699.50
    -1.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,050.40
    +1.90 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.26
    +1.38 (+1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.60
    -6.80 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    -0.50 (-2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1406
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0030
    -0.0280 (-1.38%)
     

  • Vix

    24.12
    +4.16 (+20.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3581
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8430
    -0.1870 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,729.66
    -848.55 (-1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.94
    -7.24 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,628.51
    -43.89 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to participate in upcoming investor conferences

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • JELD

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) today announced the participation in several upcoming investor conferences.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. (PRNewsfoto/JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.)
Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. (PRNewsfoto/JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.)

Gary S. Michel, chair, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Barclays Industrials Select Conference on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 2:25 p.m. EST.

John Linker, chief financial officer, will host investor meetings virtually at the Wolfe Research Real Estate Conference on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Mr. Linker will also participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 10:45 a.m. EST.

A link to the audio webcast for the Barclays conference, along with replay and additional information, will be available on the investor relations portion of the company's website at https://investors.jeld-wen.com.

About JELD-WEN

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN delivers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for all to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is driven by innovation and committed to creating safe, sustainable environments for customers, associates, and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America; Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe; and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Breezway® in Australia. For more information visit www.jeld-wen.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeld-wen-holding-inc-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301480366.html

SOURCE JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Raymond James’ 2 Stock Picks With Over 70% Upside Potential

    What can it all mean when mega-cap stocks and US Treasuries start behaving as if they were penny stocks? Tavis McCourt, Institutional Equity Strategist at Raymond James, has an idea about that. “We would argue it shows a complete lack of conviction by investors in certain business models/earnings power, and the state of the economy overall,” McCourt wrote. McCourt is talking of the spell of extreme volatility the markets are currently going through, noting that investors can’t make up their mind

  • Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year. 2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability." 2U got a big boost from the pandemic over the past two years as COVID-19 drove an explosion in remote education opportunities.

  • Mario Gabelli is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Mario Gabelli is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Mario Gabelli is Selling These 5 Stocks. Mario Gabelli is an Italian-American investor and hedge fund manager who founded GAMCO Investors in […]

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    What do cloud computing, digital transformation, productivity, enterprise automation and security all have in common? All are secular growth trends powering Microsoft’s (MSFT) top-line, according to Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss. Couple those mega trends with the “strong operational efficiency driving margin expansion,” and the result is a company that will reach $20+ in EPS in 5 years time. We are now approaching the mid-cycle phase on the economy’s path to recovery, says Weiss, who believes inv

  • Expedia posts huge profit beat in Q4, Zillow Group earnings slightly better than estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports earnings for Expedia and Zillow Group.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend declines after hot inflation print

    Stock futures fell Friday morning, adding to earlier losses across the three major indexes, with jitters over a swift tightening of financial conditions increasing on the heels of a multi-decade high print on inflation.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    When dividend stocks go on sale, it can be an opportunity for investors to lock in a higher-than-normal yield. The dividend yield, of course is a function of both quarterly payments and the share price; when the latter falls, the yield goes up. A couple of already high-yielding stocks that are paying more than the S&P 500 average of 1.3% and have fallen near their 52-week lows are Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) and 3M (NYSE: MMM).

  • Goodyear Tire stock jumps after profit rises well above expectations

    Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. jumped 4.0% in premarket trading Friday, after the tire maker reported fourth-quarter profit that rose well above expectations as revenue growth to a near 10-year high and higher selling prices helped offset inflationary cost pressures. Net income increased to $553 million, or $1.93 a share, from $63 million, or 27 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as a $379 million tax benefit, adjusted earnings per share rose to 57 ce

  • Is a Reverse Stock Split Coming for These 2 Pot Stocks?

    It's a discretionary move, and while some businesses, including Berkshire Hathaway, like keeping their share prices high, others like to split their stocks to bring down their prices so they look more affordable to retail investors. Two cannabis stocks that may potentially take on such moves in the near future are Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO). It's looking inevitable that Sundial Growers will need to use a reverse stock split to stay on the Nasdaq.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Inflation is 'out of control,' and it may make the Fed trigger happy: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, February 11, 2022.

  • Ford Stock Is Still a Buy. Profits Aren’t Peaking.

    Wall Street is starting to believe that this is as good as it gets for the car company. That might be premature.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped, Popped, and Dropped Again Today

    After dropping steeply early Thursday morning, then recovering in the late morning, it's afternoon now, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is down again -- by 2% as of 2:25 p.m. ET. It's not entirely clear what has investors upset with Nvidia, though. On the one hand,  Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) just revealed that it has won some more business from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which chose to use AMD EPYC processors to power Google Cloud's new "C2D virtual machine" offering.

  • Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO talks IPO, public perception, and Joe Rogan partnership

    Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company going public via a SPAC merger on the New York Stock Exchange, building and expanding the coffee company across the nation, public perception, and the outlook for subscription-based businesses.

  • The Stock Market Hasn’t Looked This Cheap in Nearly Two Years

    The year’s top-performing S&P 500 sectors are those that ended 2021 with the lowest price-to-earnings ratios.

  • 1 Green Flag For Novavax in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    With its stock up by around 1,230% since February of 2020, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) brought a whole new sizzle to the market during the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine. Can the company's global sales of coronavirus vaccine restore the market's confidence in its ability to make more profits tomorrow than it did today? The biggest green flag for Novavax's future is that its coronavirus shot is selling like wildfire, supplying the business with tons of cash that it can reinvest in its pipeline or other growth initiatives.

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Down Over 50%

    Who doesn’t like a bargain? In these days, with price inflation hitting hard, we all want to find the best price on every purchase – and that includes our stock purchases. Bargain-conscious investors can still find those fundamentally solid stocks that are trading low; this is the essence of successful stock investing. To make it easy, we’ve done some of the background research. We’ve located three stocks that are down 50% or more, and confirmed that these are Strong Buy stocks, that have gotten