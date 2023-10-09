JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on JELD-WEN Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = US$221m ÷ (US$3.5b - US$857m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, JELD-WEN Holding has an ROCE of 8.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Building industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured JELD-WEN Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for JELD-WEN Holding.

What Can We Tell From JELD-WEN Holding's ROCE Trend?

There hasn't been much to report for JELD-WEN Holding's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect JELD-WEN Holding to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Bottom Line

We can conclude that in regards to JELD-WEN Holding's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 39% in the last five years. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for JELD-WEN Holding (of which 1 is significant!) that you should know about.

