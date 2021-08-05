JELD-WEN Names Colleen Penhall Vice President, Global Corporate Communications

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) today announced the appointment of Colleen Penhall to vice president of global corporate communications.

Vice President of Global Corporate Communications, Colleen Penhall

Penhall will lead all internal and external communications and will report to Tim Craven, executive vice president of human resources.

Penhall brings more than 20 years of communications, reputation management and social responsibility experience for large, complex organizations. She was most recently the chief communications and marketing officer at UNC Charlotte, the second largest public institution in North Carolina serving more than 30,000 students.

Prior to UNC Charlotte, Penhall spent seven years at Lowe's Companies Inc. and served as vice president of the corporate communications and corporate social responsibility functions. During her tenure at Lowe's, she led the communications strategy for multiple acquisitions, repositioned the company's philanthropic focus and directed strategic communication change initiatives.

Before Lowe's, Penhall served in communications roles at Bank of America, Altria Group and Philip Morris USA.

"Colleen's deep experience and proven track record for leading high performing teams across various industries and functions will be a tremendous asset to JELD-WEN as we continue our growth trajectory," said Craven. "We look forward to leveraging Colleen's strategic mindset and expertise to proactively share how JELD-WEN's innovative products, talented people and community responsibility are positively impacting our global footprint."

Penhall received her bachelor's degree in journalism and broadcast communications from Elon University and was named the School of Communications' Outstanding Alumna in 2018. She is a member of the Elon University School of Communications Advisory Board and the Arthur W. Page Society, the world's leading association for communications professionals.

Story continues

About JELD-WEN

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN delivers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for all to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is driven by innovation and committed to creating safe, sustainable environments for customers, associates, and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America; Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe; and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Breezway® in Australia. Visit jeld-wen.com for more information.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeld-wen-names-colleen-penhall-vice-president-global-corporate-communications-301349582.html

SOURCE JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.