JEMTEC First Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS: CA$0.003 (vs CA$0.006 loss in 1Q 2023)

JEMTEC (CVE:JTC) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CA$385.4k (up 3.1% from 1Q 2023).

Net income: CA$8.0k (up from CA$16.6k loss in 1Q 2023).

Profit margin: 2.1% (up from net loss in 1Q 2023). The move to profitability was primarily driven by lower expenses.

EPS: CA$0.003 (up from CA$0.006 loss in 1Q 2023).

JEMTEC's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

