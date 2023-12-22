Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,794.00
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,651.00
    -105.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,931.00
    -25.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,037.40
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.71
    +0.82 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    2,071.70
    +20.40 (+0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.21 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1031
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.83
    +0.18 (+1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2737
    +0.0049 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.0260
    -0.1440 (-0.10%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,747.21
    -204.64 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    900.20
    +16.83 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,706.74
    +12.01 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,169.05
    +28.58 (+0.09%)
     

JEMTEC First Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS: CA$0.003 (vs CA$0.006 loss in 1Q 2023)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

JEMTEC (CVE:JTC) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CA$385.4k (up 3.1% from 1Q 2023).

  • Net income: CA$8.0k (up from CA$16.6k loss in 1Q 2023).

  • Profit margin: 2.1% (up from net loss in 1Q 2023). The move to profitability was primarily driven by lower expenses.

  • EPS: CA$0.003 (up from CA$0.006 loss in 1Q 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-history
TSXV:JTC Earnings and Revenue History December 22nd 2023

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

JEMTEC's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for JEMTEC (3 make us uncomfortable!) that we have uncovered.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Advertisement