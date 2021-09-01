Jenna Unell Assumes Leadership Role for Greystone Special Servicing Group

Lindsey Wright, Respected Industry Veteran, to Retire After 20+ Years of Stewardship

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that current Senior Managing Director Jenna Unell will officially take on a broader leadership role in the Special Servicing group with the retirement of Lindsey Wright, Senior Managing Director, effective September 3. Ms. Unell will assume oversight responsibilities of Special Servicing asset management, portfolio management, and finance for the group, which currently manages a portfolio of special servicing assets totaling $21.1 billion.



Ms. Unell most recently served as General Counsel for Greystone’s Special Servicing group and its predecessor companies. In her new role, she will report to Rob Russell, President of Special Servicing. Additionally, Amy Dixon has been appointed General Counsel for the Special Servicing group.

On Ms. Wright’s retirement, Mr. Russell said, “Lindsey has not only been a knowledgeable and respected leader in special servicing and the CMBS bond buying industry for over 20 years, but she has served as an excellent role model for others. I’d like to thank Lindsey for her contributions to Greystone and wish her well in retirement.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

