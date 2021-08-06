Jennifer Hudson: Hollywood 'picking up where it left off' in the face of COVID, Delta variant

Jennifer Hudson — as well as the rest of the entertainment industry — is gearing up for a busy summer of live music, even as rising COVID-19 infections fueled by the Delta variant reverberate around the globe.

The Oscar-winning actress and Grammy award-winning singer, who recently partnered with Mastercard (MA) to help elevate the visibility of Black female business owners, spoke to Yahoo Finance about the music industry's comeback.

More than a year since the pandemic brought the industry to a dramatic halt, "we're discovering it as we go and planting our feet again," Hudson said.

Through her ongoing partnership with Mastercard, the 39-year-old performer will sing at New York City's famed Apollo Theater on August 19 — the first live music performance at the historic venue since the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020.

"It's always a honor to sing at the Apollo, and I've done it before, but it's something that you can never get used to," Hudson explained.

"Even as a performer, this is one of the first times singing live in front of a live audience, which is exciting because I think we've all missed that as well," she added.

In addition to the Apollo, the singer is also set to perform alongside Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and others to celebrate New York City's grand reopening later this month.

COVID-19 slammed the live events industry, shuttering movie theaters and Broadway while also eliminating concert tours, sporting events and everything in between.

According to Comscore, movie ticket sales fell 80% to just over $2 billion in 2020 — the lowest total for the U.S. box office in nearly 40 years and $9 billion less than 2019's total haul.

Meanwhile, Broadway generated roughly $300 million in ticket sales for the year before its abrupt shutdown on March 12, 2020. To put that number in context, Broadway's last full season — which ran May 2018 to May 2019 — brought in nearly $2 billion, the highest-grossing season in history, according to the Broadway League.

Major cities and states dependent on the sector battled the biggest losses. With the Delta variant threatening reopening plans, the lights on the Great White Way are scheduled to turn back on next month.

In California, COVID-19 cost an estimated 284,000 creative jobs; meanwhile, 66% of New York City's entertainment and leisure positions vanished.

Overall, between February 2020 and March 2021, an estimated 700,000+ industry jobs disappeared.

"That's the most amazing thing to me about the pandemic — it's something we've all been through," Hudson told Yahoo Finance.

"It's almost like a new start, in a way, and a new discovery of what's going on in the world and how we're going to approach it and move forward...I'm still figuring it out for myself," she stated — adding that Hollywood has been "extra busy" when it comes to "playing catch-up."

"We're picking up where we left off, dealing with what was already planned, and then what's to come...we're all hitting the ground running," she explained.

Jennifer Hudson plays Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic "Respect" — a role that the Queen of Soul personally asked Hudson to take on.

The film, which also stars Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Mary J. Blige and Forest Whitaker, has already received Oscar buzz.

"Respect" is set to hit theaters on August 13.

