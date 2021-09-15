U.S. markets close in 2 hours 21 minutes

Jennifer Jones Joins Goulston & Storrs' D.C. Office as a Director in the Real Estate Group

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Jennifer Jones has joined its Washington, D.C. office as a director in the firm's Real Estate Group. She brings 18 years of experience in sophisticated global real estate transactions to the firm. Prior to joining Goulston & Storrs, she was a shareholder at an Am Law 100 firm.

Jones' practice is focused on real estate matters including leasing, licensing, acquisitions and dispositions, development, management, and operations for retail, office, industrial, multifamily, and mixed-use properties. She represents developers, private equity investment firms, joint venture partners, property management companies, insurance companies, REITs, and co-working companies.

"We are very excited to have Jen join our D.C. office. Attracting and retaining the most talented industry leaders is an ongoing priority for our firm, and Jen is an ideal fit for our leading real estate practice. She will be part of an elite client service team and her broad expertise handling complex real estate deals will be a tremendous asset to our clients," said Bill Dillon, Co-Managing Director of Goulston & Storrs.

"I am thrilled to be joining one of the largest and most highly acclaimed real estate practices in the country," said Jones. "The depth and sophistication of Goulston & Storrs' real estate practice are as impressive as the collegial and collaborative culture that defines the firm. I look forward to working with the firm's world-class real estate team to service my clients at the highest levels."

Before becoming a lawyer, Jones was a commercial real estate property manager and consultant, experiences which inform her work as a strategic legal advisor.

She received her J.D. from Loyola University Chicago School of Law in 2003, her M.A. from George Washington University in 1999, and her B.A., cum laude, from Michigan State University in 1994.

About Goulston & Storrs
Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit www.goulstonstorrs.com.

Contact:


Liz Sobe

Amy Blumenthal

Director of Strategic Growth

Blumenthal & Associates PR

Goulston & Storrs PC

(617) 879-1511

(617) 574-0556

amyb@blumenthalpr.com

lsobe@goulstonstorrs.com


