Jennifer Litterick, CEO, EnsembleIQ Honored as a Change-Maker in the Information Services Industry

Litterick to Speak about the Current State of Industry at the MediaGrowth Summit 2022 in June

CHICAGO, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ , North America's leading source of insightful information and actionable connections in retail, healthcare and hospitality, today announces CEO Jennifer Litterick has been honored as a Change-Maker in the information services industry by the Top Women in Media & Ad Tech Awards. The annual awards program, produced by AdExchanger and AdMonsters, celebrates leaders who have made an impact in the digital media and advertising technology community.



Litterick will also participate as a panelist on the C-Suite Panel “Current State of the Industry” at the MediaGrowth Summit 2022 on June 15. Other panel participants include: Paras Maniar, CEO, Bobit and John Yedinak, President & Co-Founder, Aging Media Network. Craig Fuller, CEO, FreightWaves will moderate the session.

“It is a privilege to be recognized by AdExchanger and AdMonsters as a leader in the information services industry. EnsembleIQ’s success can be attributed to the hard work and dedication of the entire EnsembleIQ team and I am pleased to share this accomplishment with them,” said Litterick. “I am passionate about the advancement of the information services industry and I look forward to sharing my insights at the Summit.”

Litterick was appointed CEO of EnsembleIQ to define and execute a new company vision. She specializes in turning challenged businesses into high-performing assets by quickly assessing changing market opportunities, talent needs and core strategy to ensure revenue and growth objectives are reached. Litterick rebuilt the EnsembleIQ executive leadership team with a focus on innovation, and she created a performance-based culture rooted in nurturing and recruiting high-performing employees–driving company growth. Most recently, EnsembleIQ was named a “Best Place to Work in Chicago” by workplace culture evaluation firm Comparably based on a survey of company employees, who also gave Litterick high ratings for her exceptional leadership.

