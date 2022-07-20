U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,959.90
    +23.21 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,874.84
    +47.79 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,897.65
    +184.50 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,827.95
    +28.62 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.61
    +0.35 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,692.50
    -7.70 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    18.59
    -0.07 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0181
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0360
    +0.0170 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1969
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4210
    +0.1810 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,369.35
    +57.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    517.38
    -11.32 (-2.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.31
    -31.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Jennifer Thompson, Social Worker and Executive Director of National Association of Social Workers New Jersey and Delaware invited to join Forbes Nonprofit Council

·2 min read

Forbes Nonprofit Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Chief Executives in Successful Nonprofit Organizations

TRENTON, N.J., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Thompson, Executive Director of the National Association of Social Workers New Jersey and Delaware has been accepted into Forbes Nonprofit Council, an invitation-only community for senior executives in successful nonprofit organizations.

Ms. Thompson was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Mrs. Thompson into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Nonprofit Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Jennifer will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. She will also work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

"I am honored to accept the invitation to join Forbes Council and uplift the voices of social workers and our association.  Social workers are the backbone of our communities, making us stronger, driving sound business and policy decisions and creating change daily.  I look forward to strengthening the social work voice in these critical spaces and advocating on behalf of the profession and clients we serve."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Nonprofit Council, visit forbesnonprofitcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jennifer-thompson-social-worker-and-executive-director-of-national-association-of-social-workers-new-jersey-and-delaware-invited-to-join-forbes-nonprofit-council-301590564.html

SOURCE National Association of Social Workers New Jersey

Recommended Stories

  • Social and Racial Equity at Tapestry

    Tapestry, our brands and Foundations continue working together with our partners to help communities around the world achieve a more equitable society by advancing opportunity and dignity for all. ...

  • MetLife Foundation Announces Strategy To Drive Inclusive Economic Mobility

    Funds and volunteerism will address economic, social and environmental issues impacting underserved and underrepresented communities

  • From the Fifth Third Bancorp 2021 ESG Report: UN Goals and Stakeholder Engagement

    The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and improve the lives and prospects of everyone, everywhere. The 17 goals were ado...

  • New ETF Launches May Outpace 2021 Surge on Single-Stock Offers

    (Bloomberg) -- Reeling from a first half that saw the ETF market shrink by about $1 trillion, fund issuers may get a lifeline from a new class of products and a potential rebound in financial markets, Bloomberg Intelligence says.Most Read from BloombergKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingExchange-traded fund issuers, who introduced new products

  • Ryan acquires Dallas-based property tax firm, hits record-breaking deal volume in 2022

    Dallas-based Ryan has acquired a property tax company in its seventh transaction of 2022, marking a record-breaking number of deals for the firm in a single year. Ryan bought Paradigm Tax Group, also based in Dallas, to expand its property tax practice, which makes up more than one-third of its business. The deal adds to the firm’s property tax workforce of about 1,000 employees across the country.

  • Earnings Preview: Align Technology (ALGN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline

    Align Technology (ALGN) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Why an Allocation Fund Likes Energy and Real Estate Stocks

    The Westwood Income Opportunity fund looks for stocks of companies with durable competitive advantages, strong management, and dividends, while aiming to limit risks.

  • Lockheed Martin Stock Turns Higher As F-35 Pentagon Deal Soothes Q2 Earnings Miss, Guidance Cut

    "Although revenue in the period was affected by supply chain impacts and the timing of customer contract negotiations, our cost management initiatives resulted in margin expansion," said CEO James Taiclet.

  • ‘Hot inflation is over.’ Here’s what that means for investors, says this portfolio manager.

    There is light at the end of the tunnel on inflation, says portfolio manager Thomas H. Kee Jr. Here's where the investment sweet spot will likely be.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Twitter Stock Gains Amid This Elon Musk Loss; Netflix Earnings Beat, Subscribers Surprise

    The Dow Jones charged higher. Twitter stock rose after Elon Musk lost a legal bid. Netflix earnings beat views. Apple stock popped.

  • Inter Milan boss and Suning founder's son Steven Zhang liable for US$255 million in landmark verdict against China's keepwell undertakings

    The scion of one of China's largest e-commerce retailers and the president of the Italian football club Inter Milan has lost a court case in Hong Kong, making him liable for US$255 million (HK$2 billion) of debt. Zhang Kangyang, also known as Steven, was sued by creditors last August to recover US$255 million of loans and a defaulted bond that he guaranteed, pledges that he subsequently reneged, citing forgery and ignorance. The Hong Kong High Court found for the creditors' representative China

  • Analysis-Debt-laden Italy looks no less vulnerable as rates shoot higher

    Debt-laden Italy finds itself in markets' crosshairs again, as the prospect of a collapse in its national unity government coincides with the European Central Bank preparing to deliver its first interest rate rise in 11 years. Like other indebted euro zone countries, Italy has spent the past few years when cash was cheap and plentiful trying to reduce its vulnerability to rising rates and market panic. But it is more exposed to increasing borrowing costs than it might appear, according to a Reuters review of its debt profile.

  • ‘I don’t feel like I have the power to question her.’ I use my rich mom’s financial adviser even though I’m not wealthy myself. But is she just putting up with me because my mom is wealthy?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Many “advisors don’t have the same investment minimums or approach to business which used to create feelings of inadequacy in young investors,” he says, adding that here are even “advisors available who specialize in particular stages of life.”

  • U.S. stocks open higher as earnings reports roll in

    U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday despite a spate of mixed corporate earnings reports which stoked fears about slowing economic growth following news of a hiring slowdown at Apple. The S&P 500 advanced 40 points, or 1%, to 3,869. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 210 points, or 0.7%, to 31,286. The Nasdaq Composite added 150 points, or 1.3%, to `11,513. Stocks finished lower on Monday after trading higher earlier in the session as reports of a hiring slowdown at Apple added to fears ab

  • Italy Market Pain Builds as Political Turmoil Swirls, ECB Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Italian bonds and stocks stand on the cusp of even bigger losses as the nation’s political crisis deepened late Wednesday, with Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government appearing once again to be on the brink of collapsing.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Americans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock T

  • First Mover Americas: BTC Holds $22K and ETH Takes Center Stage Again

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for July 19, 2022.

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell As Bitcoin Bounces Back A Bit?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • Mining Giants Warn of Tougher Times as World Demand Wavers

    (Bloomberg) -- Mining giant BHP Group has joined rival Rio Tinto Group in signaling more turbulence to come for commodities producers as costs balloon and demand for everything from iron ore to copper hits headwinds.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThe world’s biggest miner warned Tuesday of an “overall slowing of glo

  • Halliburton Posts Strongest Earnings in Years. Its Shares Rise.

    Halliburton reported second-quarter earnings per share of 49 cents from $5.1 billion in sales. Wall Street was looking for EPS of 45 cents and $4.7 billion in sales.

  • Jefferies Dumps Last Vestiges of Leucadia’s Merchant Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. plans to shed two of the remaining pieces of Leucadia National Corp.’s merchant-banking operation to focus on investment banking and simplify its corporate structure.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakThe firm will spin off Vi