Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To €0.35

Jenoptik AG's (ETR:JEN) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to €0.35 on 21st of June. This takes the annual payment to 1.4% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Jenoptik's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. However, prior to this announcement, Jenoptik's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 78.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 16% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was €0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €0.35. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.8% per annum over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

Jenoptik May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's not great to see that Jenoptik's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 3.6% per year over the past five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

Our Thoughts On Jenoptik's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Jenoptik's payments are rock solid. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Given that earnings are not growing, the dividend does not look nearly so attractive. Very few businesses see earnings consistently shrink year after year in perpetuity though, and so it might be worth seeing what the 10 analysts we track are forecasting for the future. Is Jenoptik not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

