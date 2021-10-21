Jensen Partners Named Best US Recruitment Company for Investor Relations & Asset Raising by Private Equity Wire for Third Consecutive Year

Accolade Is Firm's Ninth Global Award Win Over Last Twelve Months

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Partners, a women-owned executive search and corporate advisory firm for the alternative investment management industry, today announced it has been named "Best Recruitment Company for Investor Relations & Asset Raising" at Private Equity Wire's US Awards2021. This year Jensen Partners won the award by a sizable margin of victory, receiving the vast majority of the of votes cast by GPs, LPs and service providers in the private equity space. This marks the third consecutive year that Jensen Partners has won the US title, and the fifth time the firm has been recognized by Private Equity Wire awards.

"We are thrilled to be selected by thousands of our colleagues across the industry," said Sasha Jensen, founder and CEO of Jensen Partners. "This year the firm achieved significant milestones, including launching a data-enabled DEI software platform, expanding our global reach and placing more candidates than ever before. Yet, I'm most proud of our team's continued focused on our clients. Winning this award for the third straight year is a testament to that focus."

This award win comes as part of the publication's annual set of awards, honoring the best managers, investors, consultants, advisers and service providers across a range of categories in the private equity space for the year prior. In partnership with Bloomberg, the 2021 Private Equity Wire US Awards were announced and celebrated in person in New York on October 20, 2021.

Jensen Partners specializes in the sourcing and placement of capital raising and investment professionals for the private equity investment industry by leveraging its extensive investor relationships, as well as its proprietary platform DiversityMetrics™ and big data recruitment model. Jensen Partners' model is based on the firm's global database of more than 25,000 global alternative capital raisers, which includes professionals from private equity firms, private credit firms, real estate investment firms, real asset investors, infrastructure investors and hedge funds. The DiversityMetrics™ platform allows alternative asset managers to quantify and qualify the intersectionality of race, class and gender across their workforce, and make data-driven decisions about diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) best practices.

"DiversityMetrics™ is empowering asset managers to take a data-driven approach to human capital management," said Jensen. "As DEI practices have become a focal point across the industry, Jensen Partners is uniquely positioned to help asset managers develop diverse candidate pipelines and achieve DEI objectives. Because we started tracking underrepresented talent in 2017, we have developed a candidate pool that includes over 8,000 alternatives professionals identifying as one or more underrepresented groups."

Launched in June 2021, Jensen Partners' DiversityMetrics™ features a high-tech, high-touch approach that combines customizable data visualization tools with verified demographic data on more than 25,000 investment and distribution professionals, including 8,000 who identify as having a diverse background, working at more than 700 alternative investment firms around the world. DiversityMetrics™ empowers asset managers to build diverse candidate pipelines, benchmark DEI metrics and develop realistic goals and prescriptive actions to drive meaningful progress toward DEI objectives.

In addition to winning the Private Equity Wire 2021 US Awards, Jensen Partners has won eight other global awards for recruiting in the alternatives space during the last twelve months.

Jensen Partners is a global advisory, corporate development and executive search firm that leverages its extensive relationships in the investor and alternative asset management community to source and recruit leading capital-raising and investment candidates. The firm takes a data-driven approach, combining quantitative and qualitative insights to source and place the ideal human capital. In addition to executive search, Jensen Partners offers LP/GP referencing, proprietary 360° Investor Referencing™ methodology, and compensation benchmarking and analysis. To learn more, please visit www.jensen-partners.com.

DiversityMetrics™ combines rich diversity analytics with the latest research from the field of human capital management, providing an objective, 360 degree view of where a firm stands on DEI and how they can make meaningful progress towards a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce, including: verified demographic data for more than 25,000 investment and distribution professionals from across the industry, a candidate pipeline of over 8,000 investment and distribution professionals who self-identify as having a diverse background and a proprietary scoring algorithm that enables objective DEI comparisons across firms and industries. With DiversityMetrics™, firms can benchmark against competitors, develop diverse candidate pipelines, analyze hiring and retention practices, identify biases in workplace culture and report progress to investors.

https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/tbmquk0

