Jeongah Seo Joins Odgers Berndtson as Head of People Analytics & Talent Insights

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Odgers Berndtson, the world's sixth largest global executive search firm, is pleased to announce Jeongah Seo has joined the firm as Head of People Analytics & Talent insights, responsible for driving the firm's data, analytics, and intelligence business and strategy. Jeongah, or "J," joins Odgers Berndtson after more than four years with another tier one search firm where she was Director of Global Analytics & Commercial Network Operations, driving the firm's global analytics strategy and vision.

Odgers Logo Blue (PRNewsfoto/Odgers Berndtson)

When it comes to driving strategy through talent, leadership and organization, pressure is mounting for companies around the globe. As organizations are being tasked with rebalancing board makeup , developing and executing diversity and inclusion strategies, and more – clients are looking for insights to translate, connect and synchronize their corporate and human capital strategies now more than ever. J Seo will further instate Odgers Berndtson as the firm that is innovating, reimagining, and building integrated data, product and service capabilities – bringing to our clients' unique value and insight-driven solutions.

"I am looking forward to bringing my experience leading companies through uncertainty, transformation, and revitalization to achieve business goals aligning and architecting cohesive paths forward, maximizing margin and impact" said Seo. "Joining a team that is focused on collaboration, and experienced working through the changing needs of clients, is an exciting opportunity."

Kennon Kincaid, Chief Operating Officer of Odgers Berndtson US, echoes Seo's priorities: "We are delighted to welcome J to the firm. All of our clients are riding the wave of change as they compete to lead their industries. In order to accomplish their goals, they need new and fresh access to talent, which we provide our clients in the form of world class executive search and through our dynamic research and people analytics. With her strong focus on bringing commercial and business value through analytics, J is uniquely qualified to optimize and elevate our proprietary data analytics."

Story continues

Says Odgers Berndtson U.S. CEO Steve Potter, "J has spent most of her career focused on change management, process optimization, operations, and commercial growth strategy, and she brings keen analytics and insights that will help deliver unique digital solutions to our clients. She is a resourceful data analytics leader who is passionate about shaping the future of talent, and able to push the status quo to deploy data and technology process in novel ways. Her background will be a real benefit to Odgers Berndtson U.S. as we help our clients identify and build teams of highly qualified, diverse, and inclusive executives with the ability to lead their companies and organizations into the future."

As Head of People Analytics & Talent Insights, Seo will be responsible for accelerating commercialization of data and IP through creative solutions for Odgers Berndtson, which includes scaling of proprietary technology and data offerings such as OBDynamics and IdenX. Says Seo. "I look forward to bringing my experience operating at the intersection of operational excellence, technology, and products, in order to bring creative and impactful solutions to Odgers Berndtson and the clients we serve."

About Odgers Berndtson

For more than 50 years, Odgers Berndtson has delivered executive search, leadership assessment, and development strategies to the world's biggest and best organizations. Odgers Berndtson's 250+ partners cover more than 50 sectors and operate out of more than 30 countries. The U.S. wing of the firm launched in 2011 and is one of the fastest growing search firms in the Americas. Odgers Berndtson currently has U.S. offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, San Francisco, and Washington DC.

CONTACT

Stacy Buchanan

stacy.buchanan@odgersberndtson.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeongah-seo-joins-odgers-berndtson-as-head-of-people-analytics--talent-insights-301380612.html

SOURCE Odgers Berndtson