JEP Holdings Executive Chairman & CEO Acquires 22% More Stock \

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Andy Luong, the Executive Chairman & CEO of JEP Holdings Ltd. (Catalist:1J4) recently shelled out S$75k to buy stock, at S$0.30 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 22%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At JEP Holdings

In fact, the recent purchase by Andy Luong was the biggest purchase of JEP Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of S$0.33. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for JEP Holdings share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Andy Luong was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does JEP Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that JEP Holdings insiders own about S$8.1m worth of shares (which is 6.0% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The JEP Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that JEP Holdings insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - JEP Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

