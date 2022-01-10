U.S. markets close in 3 hours 31 minutes

JEREMIAH'S ITALIAN ICE RANKED AMONG TOP FRANCHISES IN ENTREPRENEUR'S HIGHLY COMPETITIVE FRANCHISE 500®

·3 min read

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremiah's Italian Ice has been recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 43rd annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2022 Franchise 500® ranks Jeremiah's Italian Ice as 369 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

(PRNewsfoto/Jeremiah&#x002019;s Italian Ice)
(PRNewsfoto/Jeremiah’s Italian Ice)

Jeremiah's Italian Ice has continued to remain a frozen force in the QSR dessert space, celebrating the opening of 28 new locations in 2021 with an additional 45 anticipated in 2022. Currently operating in 6 states including, Florida, Arizona, Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, and North Carolina, the franchise system has increased its footprint 172% since it started the franchise program in 2019. Some notable milestones for the brand in 2021 include celebrating their 25th anniversary in April, as well as opening the 50th location in August, which is owned and operated by a longtime employee of the frozen dessert company.

"The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever," says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to this year's list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 43-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Over its 43 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Jeremiah's Italian Ice's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view Jeremiah's Italian Ice in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2022 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 11th.

About Jeremiah's Italian Ice
Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah's motto - LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah's is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With 60 locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Louisiana and Texas, Jeremiah's is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand's rapid expansion, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising veterans who've led some of the top brands in foodservice to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah's franchise opportunity, visit https://jeremiahsfranchise.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeremiahs-italian-ice-ranked-among-top-franchises-in-entrepreneurs-highly-competitive-franchise-500-301457376.html

SOURCE Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

