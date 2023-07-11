Jeremy Hunt battles to hand the City a post-Brexit dividend

Slots machine showing up three one thousand pound signs illustration

Jeremy Hunt used his first Mansion House speech on Monday night to make a bold pledge: today’s young workers will be £1,000-a-year better off in retirement thanks to a series of post-Brexit reforms.

The Chancellor hopes to unlock better returns for pension savers by encouraging retirement funds to invest more cash in riskier – but higher yielding – ventures such as start-ups and private equity.

While the Chancellor’s plans may be met with scepticism in certain parts of the City, executives in the Square Mile largely welcomed the Government’s attempts to overhaul the investment landscape amid growing fears that London is falling behind rival financial centres.

UK pension funds stand accused of becoming increasingly conservative in their investment strategies over the last two decades to the detriment of both pensioners and businesses.

Data shows funds have largely shunned investment in UK stocks and instead placed their capital in safer but less lucrative assets such as bonds.

Figures released earlier this year by the think tank New Financial showed that pension funds’ investment in UK stocks has plunged from 53pc of total assets in 1997 to just 6pc in 2021.

Critics argue that this so-called “de-equitisation” is part of the reason why UK retirement funds have delivered lower returns than their counterparts in Australia and Canada, which have been given more freedom to invest in higher risk asset classes such as listed and early-stage companies, venture capital and private equity.

Hunt is trying to reverse that trend to the benefit of both pension savers and British businesses who stand to raise cheaper capital more easily if retirement funds pile in.

On Monday, Hunt revealed a new agreement among some of Britain’s biggest pension providers, including Phoenix, Aviva and Legal & General, to commit 5pc of their DC investments into “productive assets” like early-stage companies and private equity.

The Treasury estimates that this could unlock up to £50bn of investment into fast-growing companies by 2030 if the rest of the UK’s DC market follows suit.

The Chancellor said: “Today’s announcements could have a real and significant impact on people across the country.

“For an average earner who starts saving at 18, these measures could increase the size of their pension pot by 12pc over their career – that’s worth over £1,000 more a year in retirement.”

The £1,000 figure will prove difficult to audit given the long horizon of the prediction. Yet whether the exact number proves to be accurate or not, Steve Webb, a former pensions minister, agreed that the proposed changes could “make a significant difference”.

Hunt also announced measures to accelerate the consolidation of pension pots to create superfunds that have the scale needed to invest in high-growth companies and other illiquid assets.

The reforms have been well received in the City.

David Livingstone, Citigroup’s chief executive for Europe, Middle East and Africa, said they would be “key to the collective prosperity of all the country’s pensioners, while also creating a higher growth, more productive, and innovative economy”.

Encouraging the creation of superfunds “would be immensely beneficial to the UK,” he added.

In terms of DB pension funds, Hunt announced a consultation on the possible role the Pension Protection Fund (PPF) and DB schemes could play in productive investment whilst still securing members’ interests and protecting the sound functioning and effectiveness of the gilt market.

The PPF currently protects people in retirement schemes when their employer goes bust but the pensions lifeboat has consistently delivered higher returns than many other schemes thanks to its large and diverse investment portfolio.

Earlier this year, Sir Tony Blair’s think tank proposed merging thousands of smaller DB schemes into just half a dozen £400bn superfunds to turbocharge investment in businesses and infrastructure.

While Webb said he disagrees with Blair’s “horrifically complicated” proposal, he said reforming the sector to make better use of DB scheme assets has the potential to be “win-win”.

He said: “There is the potential for these huge funds to be invested for long-term growth creating a larger ‘pie’ to be shared around, whilst ensuring DB member benefits are fully secured.”

As well as boosting retirement incomes, Hunt hopes his new reforms will also improve the standing of London’s financial sector.

The Chancellor hopes that the reforms will channel pension capital into fast-growing British businesses, allowing them to grow in the UK and ultimately list in London.

The City has struggled to attract new stock market listings in recent years compared to venues like New York, especially when it comes to fast-growing technology companies. Cambridge-based tech darling Arm exemplified this trend earlier this year after announcing that it would snub the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in favour of New York.

Worse still, UK companies are increasingly fleeing abroad.

Last week, Julia Hoggett, chief executive of the LSE, warned that the City risks falling into a “perpetual cycle” of decline without urgent action to halt the flight of companies abroad.

While Hunt said he recognised the challenges, he was quick to play up the strength of the UK’s financial services industry.

He said: “A strong City needs a successful economy, and a strong economy needs a successful City. Recent challenges have led some to lose hope and even peddle a declinist narrative. They are profoundly wrong.”

Other changes announced on Monday aimed at boosting London’s competitiveness including scrapping Mifid 2 rules, the unpopular EU legislation that forced financial companies to separate the cost of investment research from trading expenses.

This time last year, Hunt had crashed out of the Conservative leadership election in the first round and his chances of holding high office again appeared slim.

Twelve months on and his fortunes have turned around. The Mansion House audience will be hoping Hunt can be similarly effective in breathing new life into the Square Mile.

