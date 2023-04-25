Jeremy Hunt gets £13bn tax cut boost ahead of general election

Jeremy Hunt

Stronger tax receipts helped the Government borrow £13.2bn less than official forecasts last year, in what economists said would pave the way for tax cuts ahead of the election.

Government borrowing stood at £139.2bn in the financial year to March 2023, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is less than the £152.4bn the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the independent tax and spending watchdog, predicted just a month ago.

The better-than-expected outturn was helped by “strong” growth in VAT receipts, as inflation hit double-digits and boosted prices at tills.

Record receipts from the self-employed, higher-rate taxpayers and higher corporation tax revenues following a raid on energy firms also helped overall tax receipts rise by more than 10pc to £696bn.

Ruth Gregory at Capital Economics said the outturn provided “more wiggle room to cut taxes/raise spending ahead of the next general election”.

She added: “With it fast approaching [by January 2025] we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see a further fiscal loosening in the Autumn Statement, on top of the £21.9bn giveaway in 2023/24 announced in the spring.”

However, Jeremy Hunt signalled that he would stick to his plan to get debt down, as he described borrowing of £21.5bn in March alone as “eye-watering” but necessary to help families through the pandemic and “Putin's energy crisis”.

The Chancellor said: “We stepped up to support the British economy in the face of two global shocks, but we cannot borrow forever.”

Despite the rosier figures, the annual borrowing total was still the fourth-highest on record, ranking just behind the massive amounts borrowed during the pandemic and the aftermath of the global financial crisis in 2010 and 2011.

The ONS cautioned that the annual figure was provisional and likely to be revised. It added that it had not yet updated its current tax estimates to reflect the OBR's latest economic forecasts, which predict a brighter economic picture and even stronger tax receipts.

The official figures also highlighted the scale of the jump in public debt amid widespread job and energy subsidies.

The UK's debt share is now almost equal to the size of the British economy at 99.6pc of gross domestic product (GDP), a level last seen in the 1960s.

Debt interest payments rose by almost 50pc to £106.6bn last year according to the ONS, with a big jump in the retail prices index (RPI), which is no longer an official statistic but is linked to around a quarter of the UK's debt.

The ONS siad: “This financial year has seen the two highest monthly amounts on record for debt interest payable in June (£20bn) and December (£18bn) 2022.”

Ms Gregory said austerity had not gone away. Mr Hunt has pencilled in a massive squeeze in public spending after the next election, and Ms Gregory said Labour was unlikely to deviate massively from this plan if they win the next election.

She said: “With both parties likely to stick to current plans to bring down public debt as a share of GDP, a sizeable fiscal tightening will still be required after the election, whoever is in charge.”