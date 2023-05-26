Jeremy Hunt backs higher interest rates, even if they push UK into recession

Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt has backed interest rate increases being used to calm soaring inflation even if they increase the risk of pushing the UK into recession.

The Chancellor insisted that the “only path to sustainable growth” is to bring down the high prices behind the cost of living crisis.

The Bank of England has been increasing interest rates as a way to tackle inflation, but markets predict they could rise as high as 5.5pc this year from the 4.5pc where they currently stand.

Though down from 10.1pc, inflation remained stubbornly high at 8.7pc in April, with core inflation at its highest since 1992 and food prices rising alarmingly quickly.

Mr Hunt told Sky News that prioritising measures to slow rising prices was necessary even if rate hikes damage the UK's gross domestic product, or GDP, a measure of the size of the economy.

Asked if he was comfortable with the Bank acting to bring down inflation even if it could precipitate a recession, Mr Hunt said: “Yes, because in the end inflation is a source of instability.

“If we want to have prosperity, to grow the economy, to reduce the risk of recession, we have to support the Bank of England in the difficult decisions that they take.

“I have to do something else, which is to make sure the decisions that I take as Chancellor, very difficult decisions to balance the books so that the markets, the world, can see that Britain is a country that pays its way – all these things mean that monetary policy at the Bank of England (and) fiscal policy by the Chancellor are aligned.”

Rishi Sunak has pledged to halve inflation this year, making the promise in January when the figure stood at 10.1pc.

The Bank's governor Andrew Bailey said there is still a chance the Government will meet the pledge despite prices continuing to climb.

The International Monetary Fund has also upgraded its growth forecast for the UK economy, backing it to avoid a recession and grow slightly by 0.4pc.

Mr Hunt told Sky: “It is not a trade-off between tackling inflation and recession.

“In the end, the only path to sustainable growth is to bring down inflation.”

