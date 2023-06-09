Windfall tax to be suspended if energy prices fall

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Jeremy Hunt has introduced a price floor for the windfall tax on oil and gas producers, softening the levy after heeding warnings of a jobs bloodbath in the North Sea.

The Chancellor said the windfall tax, which is currently set at 75pc, would be suspended if Brent crude oil prices fall below a certain level for a sustained period of time. The changes confirm a report in The Telegraph overnight, which revealed Treasury officials were discussing a floor for the tax, and follow intense lobbying by the industry.

Under the plans, the tax rate will change from 75pc to pre-energy crisis levels of 40pc if oil and gas prices fall below their long-term average and stay there for two consecutive quarters. This level is $71.40 for crude oil and £0.54 a therm for gas.

However, the Treasury said it would keep the windfall tax in place until March 2028 as planned.

The move comes as part of an effort to boost investment in the North Sea, with many operators having either cut or reassessed their commitments in the wake of the tax.

Gareth Davies, a junior minister, said it had been the right move to “recover excess profits resulting from Putin’s war and use the money to help people with their energy bills”.

He said: “While we stepped into help, never again can our energy supplies be at the whim of petrostate despots like Putin. That’s why it’s so important that we secure investment in our own domestic supply, protecting the tens of thousands of British jobs that come with it.

“It would be beyond irresponsible to turn off the North Sea taps overnight. Without oil and gas from British waters, we would be forced to import even more from overseas, putting our security of supply at risk.”

Mr Davies is expected to travel up to Scotland to meet with major companies including BP, Shell, Equinor and Total on Friday afternoon. The Government said it had already raised around £2.8bn to date from the levy and is expected to raise almost £26bn by March 2028.

One industry insider said the proposals were seen as a chance for the Conservatives to create “clear blue water” between their stance and Labour ahead of the next general election. Sir Keir Starmer has taken fire from his party’s union backers for his “reckless” plans to ban new oil and gas development completely.

Rishi Sunak joined criticism of Labour’s “bizarre” policy on Wednesday, warning that it put “ideology ahead of jobs, ahead of investment, and ahead of our energy security” and would leave Britain more reliant on imports.

However, oil and gas bosses have also been critical of the Government’s windfall tax, saying it has been hugely damaging and led to job cuts and cancelled investments.

Ryan Crighton, policy director at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, which represents many North Sea businesses, said earlier this week: “We have been warning for over a year that the Energy Profits Levy risks accelerating the decline of our oil and gas sector at a pace which jeopardises the skills and investment required to deliver the UK’s net zero plans.

“It should be plain to ministers that this tax has had a corrosive impact on investment and confidence in the North Sea, to the point where we know jobs and discretionary capital are moving overseas.

“Prices have returned to historically normal levels, but the tax burden here remains astronomically high.

“This is starving the North Sea of new projects – but billions of pounds worth of investment and thousands of new jobs could be unlocked if a price floor mechanism is added to the Energy Price Levy.”

The news of the move to offer a get-out clause for the sector comes as oil prices have been falling this year amid concerns about global growth.

In 2019, the average price of crude oil per barrel was about $64. This plunged to about $42 per barrel in 2020 during the pandemic, before the reopening of many countries and the Ukraine war pushed it as high as $120 in 2022.

However, prices have collapsed this year and Brent crude was trading at $75 a barrel on Thursday.

Oil giants have warned that the windfall tax – imposed originally by then-chancellor Rishi Sunak and then expanded by Mr Hunt in his Autumn Statement – has already had a devastating impact on investment and production.

Mr Hunt’s most recent change increased the effective tax rate on oil and gas companies to 75pc, with cash from the tax used to subsidise the energy bills of British households following price spikes in the wake of the Ukraine war. The Treasury said on Thursday that the Government had spent £40bn on subsidies over the winter.

Critics have repeatedly warned the windfall tax is damaging investment in UK oil and gas fields, putting large numbers of jobs at risk.

Harbour Energy, the biggest North Sea producer, blamed the windfall tax for its decision to axe 350 jobs in April, while French giant TotalEnergies responded by vowing to slash investment in the North Sea by 25pc this year.

A particular problem with the tax that industry lobbyists have pointed to is its impact on oil and gas financing, particularly for smaller, independent producers.

It takes years to prospect, develop and produce from oil and gas fields, with these oil companies often reliant on bank loans to provide working capital.

But the loans are dependent on the value of their reserves, which are in turn directly affected by higher levels of tax.

