Jeremy Hunt’s policies to blame for decline of UK high streets, says Currys boss

Alex Baldock, chief executive of Currys, said government policies risked driving retail prices higher amid the battle to get inflation down - Andrew Fox

Jeremy Hunt’s policies are to blame for the decline of Britain’s high streets, the boss of Currys has said, as he launched a fresh plea for the Chancellor to stop loading costs on “overburdened” retailers.

Alex Baldock, chief executive, hit out at Mr Hunt’s “ill-judged” plans to increase business rates at the same time as pushing up the national minimum wage and plotting new recycling legislation.

The latter move is expected to increase costs for retailers as they will no longer be able to charge for recycling. Curry’s is responsible for half of all the UK’s electrical waste recycling.

On business rates, the retail sector is facing an estimated £309m increase in their bills from April.

Mr Baldock said: “Retail is overburdened. It pays 10pc of business tax despite being 5pc of the economy and loading these new costs on is simply going to be counterproductive.

“It’s going to fuel inflation, it’s going to reduce investment, it’s going to reduce jobs and it’s not going to achieve the objectives that it sets out to... Enough is enough.

“The ship may have sailed on the minimum wage but there’s still time for Jeremy Hunt to change his mind on business rates and on these misjudged recycling proposals. We urge him to do so.”

Mr Hunt is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos this week in an effort to persuade business leaders to invest in Britain.

Mr Baldock’s comments come amid growing frustration from retailers over the Government’s lack of support for the high street.

Last month, Marks & Spencer chief executive Stuart Machin said politicians neither “understand nor value” how important retailers are to the economy.

Nish Kankiwala, chief executive of the John Lewis Partnership, meanwhile called for the Government to prioritise business rates reform.

He said: “For retailers like the John Lewis Partnership, the tax burden has to be fairer.”

It follows months of high street stores coming under pressure to bring prices down for shoppers during the cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Baldock said government decisions risked sending prices back up again.

He added: “From the pressures on everything from freight to the input costs from suppliers themselves, inflationary pressures are easing... Speaking for retail, the biggest inflationary pressures are coming from governments themselves.”

Mr Baldock was speaking as Curry’s released its festive trading update, saying it was now expecting full-year adjusted profits to beat analysts forecasts and come in between £105m and £115m. The previous consensus forecast had been for £104m.

The update was driven by Curry’s selling more of its services, such as offering shoppers credit on their purchases and refurbishing older technology. It sent shares up 7.8pc, making it one of the biggest risers on the FTSE 250.