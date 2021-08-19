U.S. markets close in 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,403.27
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,877.18
    -83.51 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,535.42
    +9.51 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,133.61
    -25.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.11
    -1.35 (-2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.90
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.23 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1678
    -0.0042 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    -0.0310 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3638
    -0.0109 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7820
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,659.20
    +1,816.06 (+4.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.53
    +67.48 (+6.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

Jeremy McFadden Joins Canary Speech as CFO

·2 min read

Leader in speech and language industry makes strategic hire of accomplished finance expert with a proven track record in the healthcare sector

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Speech announced Aug. 19 that Jeremy McFadden has agreed to join the company as CFO. McFadden will report directly to Henry O'Connell, CEO for Canary Speech.

Canary Speech uses a variety of Machine Learning technologies to solve problems at the intersection of healthcare and technology. (PRNewsfoto/Canary Speech)
Canary Speech uses a variety of Machine Learning technologies to solve problems at the intersection of healthcare and technology. (PRNewsfoto/Canary Speech)

Leader in speech and language industry makes strategic hire of accomplished finance expert.

McFadden most notably completed a successful exit of Acessa Health Inc. to Hologic Inc., the largest women's health medical technology company in the world, with an $80 million upfront purchase and on-going earn-out opportunities for shareholders. As CFO of Acessa Health, McFadden successfully led the business through an FDA approval and launched a new generation technology over the span of 12 months.

McFadden received a master's degree of science in financial accounting from Brigham Young University and a bachelor's degree of science in financial accounting. McFadden's business experience in the healthcare industry and financial background are both timely and beneficial to Canary.

"Jeremy will become an immediate contributor to the company with his extensive experience in the medical market space and his background in finance, specifically his experience managing startup companies through acquisition. Jeremy will play an important role as a member of Canary's executive team," stated Henry O'Connell, founder and CEO of Canary Speech.

McFadden has excelled professionally in the healthcare space, having spent the last six years as CFO of two medical technology start-up companies, and 12 years at Philips Healthcare where he accepted expanding roles and responsibilities as a leader in the finance function.

In joining Canary Speech, Jeremy McFadden comments, "I am passionate about bringing innovative medical technologies to clinicians and individuals that provide them the very best options for their healthcare needs. As a leader in the speech-as-biomarker space in the healthcare industry, Canary Speech is uniquely positioned to identify human conditions sooner and less invasive than traditional clinical assessments. I'm thrilled to join the exceptional team at Canary Speech. "

ABOUT CANARY SPEECH
Canary Speech is the global leader in the speech digital biomarker industry by achieving real time vocal analysis on as little as 40 seconds of speech using smart devices. The Utah-based company enhances patient care and outcomes by improving quality of care and quality of life with its patented AI speech technology. Canary Speech technology also provides the opportunity to enhance telemedicine and remote medical services. For more information, visit www.canaryspeech.com.

Press Contact:

Rachel Noack
801-615-0688
rachel@canaryspeech.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeremy-mcfadden-joins-canary-speech-as-cfo-301359339.html

SOURCE Canary Speech

Recommended Stories

  • Getting In Cheap On Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) Is Unlikely

    There wouldn't be many who think Key Tronic Corporation's ( NASDAQ:KTCC ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 16.3x...

  • Why annual COVID-19 booster shots might be unlikely

    Dr. Peter Hotez, Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • ‘We can’t rest complacently in the shield that the vaccines alone give us’: Doctor

    Dr. Sejal Hathi, Physician & Faculty, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and host of “Civic Rx” podcast, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Biden unveils plan for COVID-19 booster shots

    The Biden administration is recommending COVID booster shots for Americans who have been vaccinated in order to help fight the Delta variant. David Begnaud has more details.

  • COVID booster shots to start Sept. 20

    Recipients of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines who are 18 and older can receive a booster shot eight months after receiving their second injection.

  • Biden Says Nursing Home Staff Need to Be Vaccinated

    Aug.18 -- President&nbsp;Joe Biden announces a new requirement that&nbsp;nursing&nbsp;homes ensure their staff are vaccinated in order to receive federal funding.&nbsp;He speaks at a press briefing. (Excerpt)

  • Get the Facts: When COVID-19 testing should be free

    KCRA's Brittany Johnson talks about when COVID-19 testing should be free in California and how to avoid possible entanglements with a health insurance company.

  • Gov. promotes COVID treatment tied to donor

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who has been criticized for opposing mask mandates and vaccine passports — is now promoting a COVID-19 antibody treatment in which a top donor's company has invested millions of dollars. (Aug. 18)

  • Harris County offers cash for COVID shot

    Texas Judge Lina Hidalgo introduced a $100 cash incentive for those who are getting their first vaccine dose against COVID-19. (Aug. 17)

  • Biden administration recommends COVID vaccine booster shots for Americans

    Citing studies that show waning vaccine effectiveness in some patients over time, U.S. officials are rolling out plans for booster shots 8 months after the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. CBS News' Bradley Blackburn joins "CBSN AM" with details.

  • Health officials say the U.S. can provide boosters at home as well as donate vaccines to other countries

    During the White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Wednesday, coordinator Jeff Zients and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy responded affirmatively to a question about the ability of the United States to provide booster shots domestically while at the same time donating vaccines to other countries.

  • COVID-19 testing in California: What’s changed, how to get reimbursed

    Demand for COVID-19 testing in California and across the country is surging as the highly infectious delta variant spreads and proof of a negative test is increasingly being required for travel, admission to entertainment events, job sites and schools. Testing should be free for individuals with few exceptions at COVID-19 testing sites licensed in California. Health insurance companies are supposed to cover the tests for their members, and the government pays for those who are uninsured. See more above

  • COVID boosters to be advised for many Americans amid surge of Delta variant

    Many Americans could soon be lining up for coronavirus booster shots. As CBS News' David Begnaud reports, the Biden administration is expected to recommend a third dose for people who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Then, Dr. Jessica Shepherd, chief medical officer at Verywell Health, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with her analysis.

  • Mass vaccination sites 'likely coming back' to the Bay Area

    Healthcare workers will be first in line, but doctors say reopening large-scale vaccination sites will be necessary once it's the general public's turn.

  • Raw: Hogan announces vaccine mandate for hospital, nursing home workers

    All Maryland nursing home and hospital employees must get vaccinated against COVID-19 or be subject to regular testing, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday. ﻿The governor said there is concern about rising cases at the state's nursing homes. Effective immediately, the Maryland Department of Health is issuing new vaccination protocols﻿ for all of the 227 nursing homes and all hospitals in the state, requiring every employee to provide proof of vaccination or be subject to regular testing. ﻿﻿All employees will be required to get their first shot by Sept. 1.

  • Student loans: A 'teacher penalty' is crushing generations of educators with debt

    Educators across America are heavily weighed down by student debt, according to a new report from the National Education Association (NEA).

  • T-Mobile is investigating a hack of 48 million people’s data. Here’s what to do if you think your data was exposed

    The breach included customers' names, birth dates, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information

  • The Fed Tapering Has Already Begun

    The growth rate of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet has fallen to 11% year over year from 80% at the height of the pandemic last year.

  • The Stock Market Is Dropping Again. What’s Behind Its Worst Slump Since July.

    S&P 500 futures have declined 0.6% Thursday morning, indicating an opening loss of around 28 points, or 0.6%, for the index. If the losses hold, it would be the S&P 500’s third consecutive drop, the index’s longest losing streak since the three-day losing streak that ended on July 19.

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million